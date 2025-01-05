Former UTSA linebacker Martavius French transfers to Colorado
Martavius French, a standout linebacker from UTSA, has committed to finishing his college football career at Colorado, giving the Buffaloes' defense a significant boost for the 2025 season. French announced his transfer to Colorado on Sunday during an official visit to Boulder, marking him as the 15th transfer to join the Buffaloes this cycle. His transfer comes after an impressive tenure at UTSA, where he led the Roadrunners in tackles during the 2024 season.
French recorded a team-high 80 tackles and added one sack, helping UTSA to a 7-6 record last year. He played 634 defensive snaps, showcasing his durability and playmaking ability. French’s transfer is partially enabled by a Junior College ruling that grants him an additional year of eligibility, allowing him to compete at the FBS level in 2025.
French's career at UTSA was marked by steady progression and consistent production. In 2023, he started nine games and appeared in all 13 contests, registering 61 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. His season highlights included two 10-tackle performances, notably against Army and Temple, where he also recorded a pass breakup. French played a key role in UTSA's first-ever bowl win, posting five tackles in the Frisco Bowl victory over Marshall.
In his debut season with the Roadrunners in 2022, French contributed 22 tackles and one tackle for loss across 11 games. His performance that year included a season-high five tackles in a win over Texas Southern and four stops in the Cure Bowl against Troy.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
Before UTSA, French made a name for himself at Hutchinson Community College, where he tallied 60 tackles, six tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks in 2021. His college journey began at Tennessee, though he did not see the field during the 2020 season.
As a highly-regarded four-star recruit from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee, French was known for his dominance at the prep level. His senior year accolades included Region Co-Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-region honors.
Deion Sanders sends message with New Year's resolution for the 'haters'
French's arrival at Colorado adds experience and leadership to the Buffaloes' defense, as head coach Deion Sanders continues to rebuild