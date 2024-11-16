FOX's Gus Johnson on Travis Hunter's catch: "Give him the Heisman now"
Gus Johnson’s exuberant call of “Give him the Heisman right now!” echoed through the broadcast as Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter made yet another jaw-dropping play in a critical matchup against the Utah Utes.
On a pivotal fourth down, Hunter leapt over two Utah defenders to secure a highlight-reel catch, showcasing his elite athleticism and proving why he’s one of college football’s most electrifying talents. The catch not only extended Colorado’s drive but set up a second touchdown connection between quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Will Sheppard, giving the Buffaloes a commanding 21-9 halftime lead.
Hunter, nicknamed ‘Saucy-T,’ was all over the field, solidifying his case as a legitimate two-way star. Earlier in the game, he demonstrated his defensive effort by intercepting a tipped pass from Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, halting a promising Utes drive and shifting momentum in Colorado’s favor. His ability to dominate on both sides of the ball is a rarity in today’s game, making him a strong contender for college football’s most prestigious individual honor.
Johnson’s passionate commentary reflected what fans and analysts have been feeling all season—that Travis Hunter is a generational talent. With only two games remaining after this performance, Hunter’s chances of earning a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony seem increasingly likely. His unique ability to impact the game on offense and defense sets him apart from other contenders, making him a must-watch player every time he steps on the field.
As Colorado pushes toward a strong finish, Hunter’s Heisman campaign is gaining momentum. The combination of plays like his interception and fourth-down catch against Utah underscores his ability to perform under pressure and deliver when it matters most. If he continues this level of production, Johnson’s call may prove prophetic and show Travis Hunter could very well hear his name called as a Heisman finalist in December.