FOX's Big Noon Kickoff headed to Sunshine State this weekend
FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be in Orlando for Week 5 as UCF hosts Colorado in what promises to be an exciting matchup.
Colorado comes into the game with a 3-1 record after a thrilling 38-31 overtime victory over Baylor in Week 4. The Buffaloes pulled off a miraculous comeback, tying the game with a last-second Hail Mary from Shedeur Sanders to LaJohntay Webster, which forced overtime. In the extra period, Colorado took the lead, and a clutch defensive play by Travis Hunter forced Baylor's Dominic Richardson to fumble, securing the win for Coach Prime's squad.
On the other hand, UCF enters the game with a 3-0 record after a dominant start to the season. The Knights opened with a 57-3 blowout win over New Hampshire, followed by victories against Sam Houston State and TCU. Led by head coach Gus Malzahn, UCF is aiming to maintain their undefeated record as they move into Big 12 play.
This will be the first meeting between Colorado and UCF, with both teams looking to move to 2-0 in conference play. The Buffs will face a tough challenge as they come into the game as 12.5-point underdogs. However, Colorado will have strong support, as nearly one-fourth of their roster has ties to Florida, including Coach Deion Sanders himself, who is a Florida native.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium, and fans from both teams are eager to see how this cross-country matchup plays out on the national stage.