FOX's Big Noon Kickoff set for 'Prime Time' in Lubbock this week
The 21st-ranked Colorado Buffaloes head to Lubbock to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The highly anticipated Big 12 matchup will be featured in FOX Big Noon Kickoff.
It marks the second time this season that Big Noon will showcase the Buffaloes on the road. They beat Hurricane Helene to Orlando when Colorado faced UCF and saw an enormous crowd of 45,700, breaking attendance records for the Bounce House. The excitement around Coach Prime and the Buffs continues to draw massive attention, with that Orlando game reportedly generating $80 million in economic impact.
As anticipation builds for the Texas Tech game, there’s speculation about potential musical acts or celebrity appearances, which have become staples for Buffs’ games under Deion Sanders. With Colorado’s ongoing media appeal, some humorously suggest that even the Pope might attend, given the star power frequently surrounding the team.
After a bye week, the Colorado Buffaloes return with renewed energy and focus, but their media presence hasn’t slowed down. Travis Hunter spent his break staying active. From fishing at Coach Prime’s Texas property to making cross-country appearances on ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX Big Noon Kickoff for the Penn State-Ohio State showdown in Happy Valley.
On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders also had a noteworthy time in Las Vegas. However, unlike previous trips, this week CU's "Grown" QB stayed under the radar. The Buffaloes are now eyeing the Big 12 Championship with fresh opportunities, especially after Texas Tech upset Iowa State and Houston defeated Kansas State, giving Colorado a direct path to the championships if they can win their remaining games.
The matchup also carries a personal note as well. Texas Tech's Joey McGuire coached Deion Sanders Jr. in high school outside of Dallas. The familiarity between the coaches adds an interesting dimension to what is set to be another exciting prime time showcase for Colorado, marking the Buffaloes' 11th straight game in the national spotlight. Kickoff in Lubbock is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX, promising another high-energy, media-rich moment for Coach Prime and his team.