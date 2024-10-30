FOX Sports commentator says Colorado's "Home Run" hire paying off
Joel Klatt has lauded Deion Sanders’ impact as head coach at Colorado, calling him a “home run” hire, an assessment many now share as the Buffaloes stand at 6-2, ranked No. 23, and bowl eligible. This meteoric rise is remarkable for a program that only two years ago was struggling with one win, suffering double-digit losses in every game. Klatt’s analysis underscores the unprecedented turnaround Sanders has orchestrated, bringing new energy, a competitive edge, and strategic success to a team previously written off as one of the weakest in the Power Five.
The FOX Sports commentator highlighted Sanders’ coaching skills, especially praising his efforts to strengthen the team’s offensive and defensive lines. “Deion Sanders has been an unequivocal success… his team plays tough at the line of scrimmage,”
Klatt also noted the team’s discipline with ball handling and improvements in their running game. Sanders’ approach, which includes a strong transfer portal strategy and attracting high-caliber players like his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and standout Travis Hunter, has revitalized Colorado football. The games are packed, and fan enthusiasm is at an all-time high, a stark contrast to previous years.
This transformation has not only elevated Colorado’s on-field performance but has also ignited broader enthusiasm across the university. The increased attention has translated into record attendance, university applications, and a reinvigorated campus spirit, showcasing how Sanders’ impact reaches beyond the football program.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum also acknowledged Sanders’ accomplishments, recognizing the challenges he faces as a high-profile coach who’s drawn extensive media attention and celebrity presence at games. Finebaum suggests that with the hype settled, Sanders can now focus on coaching — and he’s proving to be highly skilled at it.
As Colorado heads into its final games after a bye week, the Buffaloes maintain an outside chance at the Big 12 title and even a spot in the College Football Playoff. Klatt’s optimism, backed by Sanders’ performance thus far, indicates that Colorado’s football resurgence may only be beginning.