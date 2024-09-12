FOX Sports host gives Colorado dose of reality after Nebraska loss
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been a focal point in college football this year, but not for the reasons they had hoped. Once hailed for their swagger and early-season promise, the Buffaloes, led by Coach Prime, have quickly become the subject of intense scrutiny. From Coach Sanders’ contentious interactions with the media to Shedeur Sanders’ criticism of his own offensive line, the atmosphere in Boulder is tense, and the team’s performances have only added fuel to the fire.
One of the harshest critics of the Buffaloes' struggles has been Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, who recently dubbed Colorado as "The Fake ID of College Football." This label was previously aimed at the Iowa Hawkeyes for their tendency to win games without truly contending when it mattered most. Now, Cowherd has shifted his focus to Sanders’ team, describing Colorado as a squad that talks a big game but fails to back it up on the field.
Despite a promising 3-0 start in 2023, Colorado finished that season with a disappointing 4-8 record. Entering 2024 with renewed optimism and a roster featuring Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, who are projected as top five picks in the NFL Draft, the Buffaloes hoped for a turnaround. However, their campaign has already faltered, marked by a shaky Week 1 victory over FCS opponent North Dakota State and a humbling 28-10 loss to rival Nebraska.
Cowherd didn’t hold back in his assessment, stating, "They've lost seven straight games to FBS teams and have the worst-run offense in America." With a challenging schedule ahead, including matchups against Big 12 foes like Kansas State, and UCF, the Buffaloes face an uphill battle. Coach Prime’s outspoken nature ensures they remain in the spotlight, but as losses mount, the risk grows that people might stop paying attention altogether.