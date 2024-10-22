FOX Sports host slams Deion Sanders as 'fools gold' in Big 12
The Colorado Buffaloes football team has garnered national attention this season, enjoying their best start since 2018 under head coach Deion Sanders. However, despite the excitement surrounding the program, not everyone is convinced of the Buffs' sustained success. Among the skeptics is FOX Sports analyst Jason Whitlock, who has been vocal about his doubts concerning Sanders' ability to lead a true transformation.
Whitlock has criticized the hype surrounding the Buffaloes, dismissing their 5-2 record and stating that he believes the turnaround is superficial. "Everybody's celebrating, man they're 5-2. Look at this turnaround, Deion Sanders is back, he's done it, this is incredible. I'm not buying it," Whitlock remarked. According to him, Sanders and his team are not the real deal. He labeled Colorado’s success as "fool's gold," implying that it is a temporary facade rather than a sustainable foundation for the future.
One of Whitlock’s key criticisms centers on the role of the transfer portal in Colorado’s roster transformation. He argues that Sanders has simply taken advantage of the modern NCAA system, which allows programs to quickly acquire talent through transfers rather than developing players from within. "It's not one of the most impressive things I've ever seen given the way college football has changed," Whitlock said. "This is a reflection of the transfer portal and being able to just buy up talent. You don't have to recruit talent, you don't have to develop talent, you have to buy talent."
Deion Sanders stands firm on 'Must be the Money' approach at Colorado
Despite the criticism, Sanders’ Buffaloes have shown flashes of brilliance, including limiting Arizona to a season-low in points while dealing with key injuries to star players like Travis Hunter. As the season progresses, the Buffs have a chance to silence doubters like Whitlock by continuing to compete and prove that their success is more than just a fleeting moment. With Sanders at the helm, Colorado will look to solidify their place as a legitimate force in college football.