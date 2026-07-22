Georgia Tech Defensive End Gives Unfiltered Take On Facing Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes will open up their 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech defensive end Brayden Manley put a high expectation on himself for the game.

Georgia Tech's Brayden Manley Sets Sights on Big Night vs. Colorado

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayden Manley is a 6-2 250 pound defensive end entering his second season with the Yellow Jackets. He played in last year’s game between Georgia Tech and Colorado in Boulder and had one pass defended. He’s looking to make a bigger mark in this year’s game.

“First game, Colorado. They got Julian Lewis at quarterback as a kid,” Manley said. “We walking in there. I could go get the 13 (sacks). Really though, I’m going for two. And one of them I got to get the ball out.”

Georgia Tech DL Brayden Manley calls Julian Lewis a "kid" and says he can get 13 sacks pic.twitter.com/hqf6vbsWl6 — LockedOnBuffs (@LockedOnBuffs) July 18, 2026

Manley was of course joking when he said he would be going for 13 sacks in a single game. He does have a goal of getting two sacks on Buffs’ quarterback Julian Lewis, and forcing a fumble on one of them.

Lewis is a redshirt freshman and played in four games as a true freshman for Colorado in 2025. In those four games, he threw for 589 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Robby Ashford (2) runs the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Brayden Manley (11) during the first quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manley played in 12 games for Georgia Tech in 2025. He had 18 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.

Kickoff for this week one matchup between Colorado and Georgia Tech is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Colorado Facing Georgia Tech to Kickoff Season

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s 3-9 season in 2025 began at home with a 27-20 loss to these Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech ended up going 9-4. Since this game, a lot has changed for both teams. That starts at the quarterback position.

Colorado's starting quarterback in last year's opener was Kaidon Salter. Salter threw for 159 yards with one touchdown and zero intercpetions. He was a true dual-threat quarterback for the Buffs. In this game, he also had 43 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Now, it will be most likely be Lewis as the starter with Salter gone.

Georgia Tech will also have a new quarterback with the departure of Haynes King to the NFL. King threw for 143 yards and rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado last year.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The projected starter for the Yellow Jackets appears to be Indiana Hoosiers transfer Alberto Mendoza. He is the younger brother of 2025 Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado is a 7.5-point road underdog against Georgia Tech. They have odds of +220 to pull the upset and win outright. Georgia Tech is -270 to win outright. The current over/under is at 51.5 points.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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