Heisman Trophy Comparison: Travis Hunter vs. Ashton Jeanty
The Heisman Trophy race often generates debates about positional value and performance. This year, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Boise State's Ashton Jeanty have emerged as strong candidates, each making historic contributions in vastly different roles. Here's a breakdown of their cases for the prestigious award.
Travis Hunter: Colorado WR/CB
Travis Hunter’s versatility has redefined what’s possible in modern college football. As the only FBS player to log over 150 snaps on both offense and defense, Hunter’s contributions are unmatched. His impact on both sides of the ball is unprecedented, making him the first FBS player in a quarter-century to combine elite production as a receiver and defensive back.
Offensive Production
Hunter's offensive stats are Heisman-worthy on their own:
92 receptions for 1,152 yards (12.5 yards per catch)
14 receiving touchdowns (Power 4-leading, second in CU history)
One rushing touchdown
Ranks second in the Power 4 and fifth in FBS for receiving yards per game and receptions per game.
Hunter consistently excelled against strong competition. Colorado faced six teams ranked in the top half of pass defenses, highlighting the challenge of his achievements. His receiving PFF grade of 89.4 leads all players with over 450 snaps, underlining his elite skill set as a wide receiver.
Defensive Dominance
On defense, Hunter's stats are equally impressive:
31 tackles, 11 pass breakups (PBUs), and four interceptions
He allowed only 22 receptions on 39 targets, with just six first downs and one touchdown.
Hunter ranks third in Power 4 and eighth in FBS for passes defended (15) and interceptions (4).
His dual-threat ability was showcased in games like the one against Colorado State, where he tallied 10 receptions, over 100 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Such performances exemplify his unique value.
Historical Significance
Hunter achieved milestones never seen before:
First known FBS player with 150 receiving yards and four PBUs in a single game.
Only FBS player in history to earn Power 4 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season.
Midseason All-American on both sides of the ball by multiple publications.
John Elway on Travis Hunter: "I would entertain him going both ways" in NFL
Ashton Jeanty: Boise State RB
Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty has put together one of the most remarkable rushing seasons in college football history. With 2,497 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns, Jeanty stands on the brink of history, potentially surpassing Barry Sanders’ legendary 1988 season if Boise State plays a 14th game.
Rushing Production
344 carries for 2,497 yards (7.3 yards per carry)
29 rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Averaging an incredible 190.7 yards per game, Jeanty hasn't had a single game with fewer than 125 rushing yards this season.
Jeanty’s efficiency is notable. His 7.3 yards per carry eclipses the averages of Heisman runners-up like Melvin Gordon (7.5) and Marcus Allen (5.8) during their record-breaking seasons.
Level of Competition
Critics might point to Jeanty’s opponents as a weakness in his Heisman case:
Boise State faced only two defenses ranked in the top 80 against the run (Oregon, 21st, and UNLV, 28th).
Five opponents ranked in the bottom 25 for rushing yards allowed, including FCS Portland State.
Historical Context
If Jeanty maintains his production, he could surpass Sanders’ record in 14 games. While bowl games counted in 1988, Sanders’ regular-season total of 2,628 yards came in 11 games, adding to the historical debate.
While his dominance is undeniable, tougher competition in potential playoff games could affect his pace. That said, surpassing 2,500 rushing yards is an elite milestone achieved by only four players in history. However, to say Jeanty is doing something unprecedented isn't true. Melvin Gordon's Heisman runner-up in 2014 is similar. Here's a break down from each in a side-by-side comparison.
Player/YR
Carries
Yards
TD
Opp. defensive rank (Avg.)
Games vs. top 80 defenses
Games vs. worst 25 defenses
Ashton Jeanty (2024)
344
2,497
29
88.6
3 (UNLV twice)
5
Melvin Gordon (2014)
309
2,336
26
80.4
6
3
What's important to note is both stats were through 13 games with Jeanty having 35 more carries and three more touchdowns against worse defenses. With Gordon's average of 7.6 yard per carry, he would've been on pace to break Barry Sanders 1988 record by over 266 yards, if given the same amount of carries as Jeanty so far this year. Gordon finished second all-time with 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Comparing Their Cases
Versatility vs. Production
Travis Hunter’s case revolves around unparalleled versatility. He has been a game-changer on both offense and defense, a feat that transcends traditional Heisman standards. His ability to influence games in multiple ways, from scoring touchdowns to shutting down opposing receivers, makes him a once-in-a-generation talent.
Ashton Jeanty, on the other hand, has dominated in a more conventional role. His rushing totals are historic, and his efficiency rivals the all-time greats. However, the strength of his competition may raise questions about the relative difficulty of his achievements.
Impact on Team Success
Both players have been integral to their teams. Hunter’s contributions helped Colorado stay competitive in the Power 4, while Jeanty has been the driving force behind Boise State’s playoff contention. Each player’s performance has defined their team’s season.
Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty represent two vastly different but equally compelling cases for the Heisman Trophy. Hunter’s versatility and historic dual-role achievements make him a unique candidate, while Jeanty’s record-breaking rushing campaign cements him among the greats. The decision ultimately hinges on whether voters prioritize unmatched versatility or record-breaking production. Either way, both players have redefined excellence in college football.