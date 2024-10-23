How Deion Sanders and Colorado exceeded expectations and starting to heat up
The Colorado Buffaloes' defense is going through a crucial evolution, and this progression is no small matter. Entering the 2024 season, most analysts viewed Colorado as a team defined by star power but lacking in depth or balance, especially on the defensive side. It was expected that Shedeur Sanders would continue his impressive performance as one of the nation's top quarterbacks, and Travis Hunter, the elite two-way player, would make his presence felt both on offense and defense.
The additions of receivers like LaJohntay Wester and Will Shepard were expected to elevate the Buffs' already strong passing game. However, when it came to the defense, the national consensus was much more critical. Many pundits predicted that while Colorado might have the firepower to compete offensively, they would struggle defensively, particularly in the Big 12 Conference, where they would face high-powered offenses week after week.
From the start, Colorado was viewed as a team that would rely heavily on its offense to win games. Analysts doubted whether the defense could keep up. Despite adding some pass rushers and bringing in a new linebacker while maintaining a solid secondary, there was widespread belief that defense would not be a strength. The overarching sentiment was that Colorado would need to outscore its opponents to succeed in the Big 12. However, what many failed to notice was the defense's maturation, a gradual process that started early in the season and has since become a key storyline for the Buffaloes.
One of the early indicators of Colorado's defensive potential came in Week 2 against Nebraska. Though the Buffs lost that game 28-10, Deion Sanders, known as "Coach Prime," pointed out that Colorado's defense did not allow Nebraska to score a single point in the second half. While Nebraska had dominated the first half, scoring all 28 of their points, Colorado's defense stiffened in the second half, preventing any further scoring. This performance was an early hint that the Buffs’ defense, though flawed, had the potential to turn games around.
The next game, against Colorado State, was a heated matchup. The Rams came in with a chip on their shoulder, eager to settle the score with their in-state rival. This game had plenty of pre-game trash talk and off-field drama, but when it came to game time, Colorado's defense took control. The Buffs allowed only three points through three quarters, effectively neutralizing the Rams' offense. Although Colorado State managed to rush for 131 yards, it wasn’t enough to keep the game close. Colorado's defense also took two key players out of the game. Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who had been involved in the pre-game trash talk, was held to just 209 passing yards and a dismal QBR of 8.2. His top target, wide receiver Tory Horton, only managed two catches for 24 yards. This was a pivotal moment for the Buffaloes’ defense, as they showcased their ability to shut down key offensive players.
Week 4 against Baylor offered another glimpse of Colorado's improving defense. While the game was a high-scoring affair that required late-game heroics from Shedeur Sanders and the offense, the defense still had its bright spots. After giving up 24 points in the first half, Colorado's defense only allowed one score from the third quarter through overtime, enabling the offense to mount a comeback and secure the win in overtime. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robinson was held to just under 150 passing yards, and the Bears' running game, while managing over 160 yards, was inefficient, with no running back averaging more than 3.1 yards per carry. Also, no Baylor receiver gained more than 45 yards. In contrast, Shedeur Sanders threw for 341 yards, spreading the ball to 10 different receivers, three of whom had between 60 and 130 yards. This game highlighted that while Colorado’s defense might bend, it was beginning to find ways to avoid breaking when it mattered most.
The Week 5 matchup against UCF marked a significant turning point in how the Buffaloes were perceived nationally. Many believed that this would be the game that defined Colorado’s 2024 season—either as a team on the rise or as a collection of stars that couldn’t perform as a cohesive unit. UCF had the nation’s top rushing offense coming into the game, led by dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. However, Colorado's defense, which had been criticized for its inability to stop the run, held UCF to just 177 rushing yards on 44 carries, well below their season average. Even more impressive was that Colorado held UCF’s running backs to only 127 yards, a season low for the Knights. This defensive performance, coupled with an efficient offensive showing, helped Colorado secure a comfortable victory, and it was at this point that national pundits began to take notice of the Buffaloes' defensive growth.
Following a bye week, Colorado faced their toughest test yet in Kansas State, a team ranked 18th nationally. Kansas State running back DJ Giddens had a monster game, rushing for 182 yards on 25 carries, while wide receiver Jayce Brown added 121 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Given those performances, many would assume that Kansas State dominated the game, but Colorado’s defense managed to contain the rest of the Wildcats' offense. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, known for his ability to make plays with his legs, was held to negative rushing yards, and former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, now with Kansas State, was kept in check. Despite the loss, Colorado’s defense showed resilience and fought hard, with many believing the Buffs would have won had it not been for a controversial missed pass interference call late in the game.
In Week 7, Colorado faced Arizona in what was billed as a tough matchup. Arizona's offense was led by quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetrairoa McMillan, a 6’5" receiver who many consider one of the best in the nation. Coming into the game, McMillan had been a consistent deep threat for Arizona, logging several games with big yardage. However, against Colorado, McMillan was held to just 38 yards, and Fifita struggled to find his rhythm, finishing with only 138 passing yards. Arizona scored a touchdown late in the first quarter, but after that, Colorado’s defense shut them out for the remainder of the game, leading to a dominant 34-7 win. This game showcased the culmination of Colorado’s defensive maturation, as they completely neutralized one of the Pac-12’s top offenses.
By this point, it was clear that Colorado’s defense had become a legitimate force, capable of shutting down potent offenses and making key plays when needed. While much of the attention surrounding the team still revolved around Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the defense was beginning to get its due credit. Safety Cam’ron Silmon-Craig, when asked about the defensive turnaround, gave a simple answer: “His name is Robert Livingston.” The addition of the former NFL assistant to the defensive staff, along with the presence of NFL legend Warren Sapp as a mentor to the defensive line, had clearly made a difference. The defensive line, in particular, was beginning to dominate, with seven sacks in the Arizona game alone.
Looking ahead, Colorado's remaining schedule presents a mix of challenges and opportunities. The Buffaloes have home games against Cincinnati and Utah, and road games against Texas Tech and Kansas, before finishing the season on Black Friday with Oklahoma State. While Utah and Oklahoma State were initially seen as top opponents, both teams have struggled this season, making these games much more winnable for Colorado. With a current record of 5-2, the Buffaloes are well-positioned to not only make a bowl game but also potentially finish with a Top 25 ranking.
Colorado's success this season is a testament to their growth as a team. A year ago, they finished 4-8, and few outside of Boulder believed that Deion Sanders could turn things around so quickly. But now, as they enter the final stretch of the season, the Buffaloes are a legitimate contender in the Big 12, with a chance to make noise on the national stage. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter may be the stars of the show, but the defense, led by Rob Livingston, has been the unsung hero, steadily improving each week and proving that Colorado is more than just an offensive juggernaut.
If the Buffaloes can continue their defensive improvement and take care of business over the next few weeks, they could find themselves in the conversation for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. And if things break right, who knows? Colorado might even find themselves in the mix for a College Football Playoff spot, a thought that seemed unthinkable just a year ago. Regardless of how the season ultimately plays out, it’s clear that Deion Sanders has put Colorado on the map, and the future looks bright for the Buffaloes.