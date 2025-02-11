How much Marshall Faulk will be paid in first year at Colorado
Marshall Faulk is set to begin his college coaching career at Colorado under Deion Sanders, earning $400,000 in his first year, according to a report from USA TODAY Sports.
Faulk, who amassed nearly $50 million during his Hall of Fame NFL career, has never coached at the college level before. His contract includes a $300,000 base salary and an additional $100,000 for community outreach, which will increase to $125,000 in his second year.
Faulk steps into the role previously held by Gary 'Flea' Harrell, inheriting the challenge of revamping a struggling rushing attack that's was worst in FBS the past two years. His appointment is a significant move to improve this aspect of the team’s performance.
Faulk's salary is only part of the compensation package. The other benefits include a courtesy car or a $600 monthly stipend for in-state travel, along with $20,000 for moving expenses, according to the report. He joins a staff featuring three Hall of Famers, including Sanders and graduate assistant Warren Sapp.
Additionally, Colorado recently rewarded defensive coordinator Robert Livingston with a significant raise. Livingston, whose defense led the Big 12 in sacks, will now make $1.5 million, nearly doubling his previous salary of $800,000.
On the offensive side, the Buffaloes continue to struggle with pass protection, having allowed the most sacks in the Big 12. With former offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and defensive end coach Vincent Dancy departing for Mississippi State, Sanders will look to fill in staff at key positions.