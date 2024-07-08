How to watch, stream Big 12 Football Media Days in Las Vegas
The Big 12 Football Media Days are next week and there will be information flying rapidly about Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Stay up-to-date on all the action from Allegiant Stadium.
Here's a where to watch guide, along with who to follow for coverage during the event. So you can know everything about Colorado going into the 2024 football season. Give us your thoughts or share a social post with #BBonBig12.
About 2024 Big 12 Football Media Days
Sin City will host the Big 12 conference and the 16 schools for the first time. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is hosting the two-day event on Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10. It will have the same set up as AT&T Stadium in Dallas, which has held the event in past years.
The Colorado Buffaloes will be attending their first Media Day as a member of the new Big 12. They rejoined the conference after a 14-year hiatus in the Pac-12. Deion Sanders is expected to be in attendance after missing last year's event due to blood clots. He'll be joined by his sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, along with Travis Hunter and Mark Vassett on Wednesday morning.
How to watch Big 12 Media Days
Fubo (Sign up for Free)
ESPN + & ESPN App
Check in for periodic updates from Las Vegas
Social Accounts To Follow:
Buffs Beat: Facebook | Twitter
Jason Jones, Buffs Insider: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok
Taylor Sadusky, Reporter: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
Kris Miller, Reporter: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok
Kenny Lee, Reporter: Instagram | Twitter