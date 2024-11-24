How would a tiebreaker work for the Big 12 title game?
The Big 12 tiebreakers are shaping up to be a complex scenario as the conference enters its final week of regular-season play. Four teams—BYU, Colorado, Arizona State, and Iowa State—remain in contention, and their fates hinge on how they perform next week. For Colorado, the path to the Big 12 Championship Game is uncertain, with tiebreaker rules potentially excluding them from the title game.
The critical tiebreaker among tied teams in the Big 12 is their record against common conference opponents. This year, the four teams share four common opponents: Kansas, Kansas State, Utah, and Central Florida. Arizona State leads the pack with a 4-0 record against these teams, followed by BYU at 3-1, Iowa State at 3-1, and Colorado at 2-2. Colorado's losses to Kansas and Kansas State this season could be the deciding factor, as both Arizona State and BYU performed better against those teams.
What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after loss to Kansas
For Colorado to have a chance, Iowa State would need to lose its season finale against Kansas State, creating a scenario where Colorado’s record might still hold weight in a tiebreaker. However, even if the Buffaloes manage to sneak into the title game and win it, their postseason aspirations may take a significant hit. A Big 12 champion with three losses is unlikely to outrank champions from other major conferences, particularly in the context of the new 12-team College Football Playoff format.
The five highest-ranked conference champions earn automatic playoff berths, with the remaining spots going to at-large teams based on rankings. If Colorado finishes as a three-loss champion, they would likely be ranked lower than champions from the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12, as well as possibly the AAC or Mountain West. Teams like Tulane or Army, both highly ranked in the AAC, could edge out Colorado for a playoff berth.
For Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, their regular season finale against Oklahoma State at Folsom Field on Black Friday becomes pivotal. A win could keep their Big 12 title hopes alive, but the losses earlier this season might ultimately be too costly. Regardless of the outcome, this season has highlighted the narrow margins for success in a competitive conference and the importance of every game in the playoff race.