Hunter makes Heisman statement as Colorado shuts out Oklahoma State 52-0
No. 25 Colorado delivered a commanding 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State, making a bold statement in their final regular-season game. It was the Buffaloes' first shutout since a 48-0 win over Nicholls State in 2015, and this dominant performance solidified their resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders. All three phases of the game contributed to the victory, but the defensive unit stole the show, holding Oklahoma State to a mere 147 total yards and forcing four turnovers.
The highlight of the defensive effort came from DJ McKinney, whose 13-yard pick-six was a pivotal moment. McKinney’s interception and touchdown carried added significance as it came against his former team, underscoring the personal and collective growth of the Buffaloes' defense. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter, a leading candidate in the Heisman Trophy race, continued to dazzle with his versatility. He set the tone early, intercepting a pass on Oklahoma State’s opening drive. From there, Hunter showcased his dual-threat capabilities, recording 116 receiving yards and three touchdowns, including an impressive 23-yard score while being held by a defender.
On offense, LaJohntay Wester and Shedeur Sanders were equally instrumental in the Buffaloes' success. Wester torched the Cowboys’ secondary, amassing 175 receiving yards and scoring twice, including a 69-yard touchdown from Sanders. The quarterback made history in the game, breaking Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old single-season passing record for Colorado. Sanders finished the night completing 34 of 41 passes for 438 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. This performance further cemented Sanders’ standing as one of the best quarterbacks in college football, earning him the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Sanders’ consistency has been unmatched throughout the season. The game marked his 11th contest with two or more touchdown passes, the most in FBS, and his second game with over 400 yards and five touchdowns, tying the FBS record. His leadership and precision have been instrumental in Colorado’s offensive resurgence, making him a favorite for multiple postseason accolades.
Hunter’s contributions have been equally remarkable. He concluded the regular season with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 15 total touchdowns on offense. On defense, he added 31 tackles, 11 pass deflections, four interceptions, and a forced fumble, exemplifying his value as a two-way player.
The victory kept Colorado’s hopes alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship and a share of the conference regular-season title at 9-3. For the Buffaloes to advance, they needed to couple their win with either losses by two of Arizona State, BYU, or Iowa State, or a BYU loss combined with a Texas Tech victory. Securing a Big 12 regular-season championship would mark Colorado’s first non-divisional conference title since 1991, a milestone that underscores the program’s dramatic turnaround under Sanders.
Oklahoma State (3-9) goes winless in conference play for the first time in the Mike Gundy era. The Cowboys were picked to finish third in the preseason media poll. This marked the first winless conference schedule since 1994 when they were in the Big 8.
In just two seasons, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado into a powerhouse, and this victory exemplified the team’s potential. The Buffaloes not only dominated on the field but also sent a clear message that they are ready to contend for titles, setting the stage for an exciting postseason.