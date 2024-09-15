Hunter, Sanders shine in 28-9 road win over Colorado State
Colorado rebounded from a disappointing start to the season with a convincing 28-9 victory over in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. The Buffaloes, now 2-1, showed flashes of their offensive potential but also exposed areas that need improvement, particularly as they approach the more challenging conference portion of their schedule.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continued to impress, throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns. Two scores went to versatile star Travis Hunter, who played a significant role on offense and defense. Hunter finished the game with 13 receptions for 100 yards, showcasing his ability to make crucial plays at critical moments. He's the first player in CU history with four straight 100-yard games. The connection between Sanders and Hunter was instrumental in the Buffaloes' success, as their chemistry was evident throughout the game. Sanders' efficient 36-of-49 performance demonstrated his command of the offense, even as the Buffaloes relied heavily on the passing game.
The game started with Colorado establishing a 14-3 halftime lead, thanks to two touchdown passes from Sanders to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. Wester made the most of his opportunities, hauling in five passes for 80 yards. The Buffs continued to build on their lead in the second half, capitalizing on Colorado State’s mistakes.
The Rams' quarterback, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, struggled under pressure, throwing a critical interception that shifted the momentum definitively in Colorado’s favor. Fowler-Nicolosi’s decision to throw across his body into the middle of the field led to a turnover, and a few plays later, Hunter found the end zone for his first touchdown of the game, effectively putting the contest out of reach.
However, despite the victory, concerns linger for the Buffaloes. The offensive line remains a significant work in progress. Although Sanders was not officially sacked during the game, the line’s inconsistency could be problematic as Colorado faces tougher defenses in the Big 12. The Buffs also struggled to establish a balanced attack, running the ball just 19 times compared to 49 passing attempts. While Micah Welch managed a 25-yard run and the team totaled 109 rushing yards, the lack of a consistent ground game could pose challenges as the season progresses.
As Colorado prepares to begin Big 12 play with a home game against Baylor, followed by a road trip to UCF, the Buffaloes will need to address their offensive line issues and find more balance on offense. For the Buffaloes, this win is a step in the right direction, but significant improvements are needed if they hope to compete at a high level in conference play.