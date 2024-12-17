Jeremiah Brown returns to Colorado after withdrawing from transfer portal
Jeremiah Brown’s decision to withdraw his name from the transfer portal will give CU depth going into 2025.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker’s journey has been defined by adaptability, perseverance, and a knack for making impactful plays, whether on defense or special teams. After briefly exploring transfer options, Brown’s return provides a boost to the Buffaloes’ linebacker unit, which saw Nikhai Hill-Green enter the portal.
Brown’s collegiate career began at Jackson State under Coach Deion Sanders, where his versatility became a hallmark of his game. Over two seasons, Brown appeared in 20 games, recording 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two forced fumbles. He thrived in a role switch during his sophomore season, transitioning from inside linebacker to edge rusher. His production was undeniable, as he tallied 47 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks, including standout performances like two sacks against Bethune-Cookman and a nine-tackle effort against Alabama A&M. His ability to impact games extended to special teams, highlighted by a blocked kick against Southern.
When Sanders took the head coaching job at Colorado, Brown followed, showcasing the loyalty and trust he placed in the coach who had been instrumental in his development. At Colorado, Brown’s role evolved yet again. He transitioned between outside linebacker and inside linebacker, contributing primarily on special teams. In 2023, he played in all 12 games, starting once against Oregon, and recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup. In 2024, his opportunities were more limited, appearing in three games and recording six tackles.
Despite these challenges, Brown’s decision to stay in Boulder underscores his determination to carve out a key role in the Buffaloes' defense. His return gives Colorado a versatile and experienced linebacker who can help stabilize a room in transition.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Brown has the chance to showcase his adaptability once more and solidify his value both as a defender and a special teams contributor. His loyalty to Sanders and Colorado signals a renewed commitment to making an impact in his final season.