John Elway on Travis Hunter: "No question, I would entertain him going both ways"
On the Nick Ferg Show, Hall-of-Famer and former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway shared glowing insights on Colorado Buffaloes stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom have garnered national attention under head coach Deion Sanders. Elway emphasized Hunter’s extraordinary versatility and Sanders' poised potential for an NFL career.
Elway expressed enthusiasm for Travis Hunter's ability to excel on both sides of the ball at the professional level. "When you look at his athletic ability and what he's done, and he's still a young guy. So I think he's going to continue to get better," Elway said. "He's got the tools to play. He's a great corner as well as a great wideout. I don't think there's any question you get your best athletes on the field... There's no question, I would entertain him going both ways, and obviously, he's proven he can do that."
Hunter has delivered unprecedented results in college football, playing 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, a feat unmatched at the FBS level. He leads Power 4 conferences with a school-record 14 receiving touchdowns, ranks second with 92 catches, and has totaled 1,152 receiving yards, the fifth-highest in Colorado history. Defensively, his lockdown corner abilities are undeniable—allowing just 22 receptions, while intercepting passes at a rate of one every 10.3 targets, tied for the best in the Power 4.
Elway highlighted Hunter's impact on the field, noting his ability to elevate any team by contributing significantly in both offensive and defensive roles, a concept rarely entertained at the NFL level.
Turning his attention to Shedeur Sanders, Elway praised the Buffaloes' quarterback for his development and ability to transition to the NFL. "He can make all the throws. He's a great athlete and can move around. He has a great feel for the game," Elway said. "His father is going to tell him what a jump it is from college football to the NFL. It's a huge jump. But he's got the ability to do it."
Elway likened Sanders’ potential trajectory to that of Bo Nix, emphasizing the importance of landing in the right system. "Hopefully, Shedeur gets in the same situation in the NFL," he added, underscoring the value of mentorship and coaching at the next level.
Sanders is the only FBS player in the top five for completion percentage (1st, 74.2%), completions per game (2nd, 28.1), passing touchdowns (2nd, 35), passing yards per game (3rd, 327.2) and pass efficiency (5th, 168.8). He's also the fifth player in the last nine seasons to accomplish that feat along with Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins (2018 Heisman finalist), LSU's Joe Burrow (2019 Heisman winner), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (2021 Heisman finalist) and Nix (2023 Heisman finalist).
In a rare personal moment, Elway discussed living with Dupuytren's contracture, a condition causing fingers to curl toward the palm due to thickened tissue. He explained how it emerged after his playing career and outlined non-surgical treatment options for managing the condition.
While offering a candid glimpse into his life post-football, he admitted how there was a point where he couldn't lay his hand flat on a table. Elway is managing the condition with help of specialists and encourages going to factsonhands.com to learn more.