One member of the 2020 recruiting class did not make it to Boulder

One member of the lauded 2020 CU Buffs recruiting class will not be enrolling at Colorado.

Jordan Berry announced on Wednesday night that he will not make it to Boulder.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances I will not be attending the University of Colorado," Berry tweeted. "My recruitment is open."

Berry was a very highly rated recruit coming out of high school. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was originally committed to Lousiana State. He decommitted from LSU in October and committed to Colorado in November.

He was rated as a four-star recruit on the recruiting sites but was downgraded to three-star during his senior season.

He was the only high school prep recruit coming in to play defensive line. Mel Tucker had loaded up on prep defensive linemen the year previous.

Berry had an interesting recruitment. He fell in love with Colorado during his official visit and was silently committed before he openly committing a few weeks later.

He appeared to remain locked in during the staff change but academic eligibility seemed to be the holdup.

In June, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede (247Sports) reported that he did not make it to Boulder for workouts and that he would be looking elsewhere.

Berry disputed the report on Twitter but he never ended up making it to Boulder and is now definitely looking elsewhere.

The Buffs have already had some success recruiting defensive linemen, already locking in commitments from Tyas Martin, Allan Baugh and Ryan Williams.

It appears they are not done recruiting defensive linemen as they look to replace Berry.