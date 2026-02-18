Why Julian Lewis Suddenly Matters More In The Big 12

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is finally coming to a close after an active transfer portal recruiting cycle. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff revamped more than half the roster and solidified multiple units, most notably the quarterback position.

The program assembled a strong quarterback room led by returning redshirt freshman starter Julian Lewis. Sanders also improved the room by adding an experienced backup quarterback from Utah in Isaac Wilsom, while landing a commitment from three-star Kaneal Sweetwyne.

Pro Football Focus just released an article focused on predicting each Big 12’s starting quarterback for this season. The Buffaloes come out quite positively, as they’re going to be returning Lewis for this season, while there’s plenty of change in the conference.

The Big 12 is set to have potentially 10 different starting quarterbacks this season.

While much of the Big 12 enters the season searching for answers, the Buffaloes move forward with clarity and continuity behind Lewis. That stability gives Colorado’s offense a clear identity heading into the season and sets a steady foundation as the rest of the conference adjusts.

Julian Lewis’ Loyalty Provides Rare Continuity for Deion Sanders at Colorado

The fact that Lewis is staying in Boulder says a lot, especially when he had every reason to explore the transfer portal. As a five-star recruit who closed the season strong, he would have been one of the most in-demand quarterbacks in the country.

Instead, Lewis chose to stick with Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Lewis is the centerpiece the program can build around for years to come. That’s what makes Colorado being able to be one of the few teams in the Big 12 to provide stability to the position so important.

Other programs will need to adjust their quarterback rooms, while the Buffaloes have their starter for the foreseeable future in Lewis. The program still has a long way to go in the win column, but retaining Lewis and building out the room overall is a big win.

This offseason brings plenty of uncertainty with roster turnover coming across multiple positions. Having Lewis locked in at quarterback gives Colorado real stability at the spot that matters most.

With Lewis choosing to stay, the Buffaloes finally have a clear long-term answer at quarterback under Sanders. In a Big 12 Conference defined by constant turnover, that stability could be what pushes the program from rebuilding to competing.

Quarterback Stability Gives The Buffaloes a Boost in the Big 12

Getting Lewis back as the starter is a big deal for the Buffaloes, even if it doesn’t immediately show up in the win column. Anytime a program brings back its starting quarterback, it usually means there’s some real stability to build on.

Colorado needs that because the rest of the roster still has plenty of questions heading into the offseason. Sanders and his staff reshaped a lot of the team, but the quarterback room finally feels settled with Lewis and Wilson in place.

If the Buffaloes are going to take a step forward in the Big 12 Conference, it will start with consistency at quarterback. With Lewis leading the way, the Buffaloes finally have a foundation they can grow with instead of hitting reset again.