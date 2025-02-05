Kaidon Salter explains his decision to join Deion Sanders and Colorado
Kaidon Salter’s decision to commit to Deion Sanders and Colorado highlights a blend of personal ambition, family values, and respect for a rapidly evolving football culture.
In the latest Well Off Media video, the Buffs QB spoke candidly about his reasons for choosing Boulder. Salter emphasized the importance of learning from coaches who have themselves competed at the highest level. In his view, there is no better way to refine his game than by working under mentors who understand precisely what it takes to excel in the NFL.
The chance to play alongside some of the nation’s top receivers and offensive linemen also weighed heavily in his choice, as he seeks an environment where elite competition and support can propel him to fulfill his professional dreams.
Beyond the on-field benefits, Salter underscored how Colorado’s trajectory under Coach Prime factored into his decision. Reflecting on the transformation from a 1-11 record to a 9-4 season and a bowl game appearance, he praised the culture shift and the renewed sense of pride among the players and fans.
"Shedeur did his thing here but it's time for me to come in and do what I got to do," Salter said. You just got to come in here and put in the work put in the time. I got one year left so I just got to take full advantage of it and be able to hold people accountable and people hold me accountable. Be a leader and be able to do what I got to do to support this team. Do everything that I can do for this team, so we can be able to win games"
Where ESPN has Shedeur Sanders projected to go in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Salter views the program’s notable achievements—such as producing two top-10 NFL Draft picks—as evidence that Deion Sanders and his staff “stood on business” by delivering tangible results. The opportunity to continue that momentum and strive for championships played a decisive role in convincing him that the Buffaloes are the perfect fit.
A key element of Salter’s move to Boulder is the chance to bring his younger brother along. Family has always been at the heart of his journey, and he expressed relief at not having to split his family’s attention between different universities. By uniting in one location, Salter and his brother can share in each other’s growth while minimizing logistical hurdles for their loved ones.
Colorado Football 2025 win total sparks controversy following release by FanDuel
Salter’s focus on carving out his own legacy at Colorado underscores both his confidence and commitment. Aware of Shedeur Sanders’ accomplishments, he respects the groundwork laid by the previous signal-caller but is eager to forge his own path. With one year of eligibility left, Salter plans to hold his teammates accountable, accept their expectations in return, and rally everyone toward a collective goal of sustaining the winning culture and contending for championships under Coach Prime’s guiding vision.