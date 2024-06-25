Keyshawn Johnson predicts Colorado will be a three-loss Big 12 champion in 2024
Deion Sanders is entering his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes with renewed optimism and higher expectations.
Coach Prime led the Buffaloes to an impressive start in 2023, winning their first three games. However, the momentum was short-lived as the team struggled through the remainder of the season, losing eight of their last nine games. Despite the disappointing finish, there is a strong belief that Sanders can turn things around in 2024.
One of the voices of confidence for Sanders and the Buffs comes from Keyshawn Johnson. The former NFL star threw his weight behind the "Prime Effect" and predicted a significant improvement for the Buffaloes in the upcoming season. He predicted a 9-3 record for Colorado, with the team clinching the Big 12 title later this year.
Johnson's faith in Sanders is unwavering, as he highlighted the coach's commitment to completing the tasks he starts.
"Deion has a plan," Johnson stated on Undisputed. "He likes to finish the deal. When you start something, you finish it."
Johnson has Colorado losing to Nebraska, Utah, and Kansas before winning the conference and getting into the College Football Playoff. This optimistic outlook suggests a dramatic turnaround for a team that struggled to find its footing in the latter half of the previous season.
The Buffaloes are set to kick off their 2024 campaign with a game against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN). This opening matchup will be a crucial test for Sanders and his team as they look to set a positive tone for the rest of the season.