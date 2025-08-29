Buffs Beat

Live Score Updates: Colorado Buffaloes Begin New Era Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Expected to be one of college football's best Week 1 matchups, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will open their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night in Boulder. Stay here for live updates throughout the game.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Year 3 of the coach Deion Sanders era has arrived in Boulder.

With a new starting quarterback in Kaidon Salter, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday evening in their highly anticipated season opener. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are looking to prove they can win without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Kaidon Salter while Georgia Tech is opening its third season under coach Brent Key.

Kickoff between the Buffs and Yellow Jackets is set for 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. ESPN will provide the broadcast.

Colorado Buffaloes Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Live Score Updates

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This article will be updated throughout Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech:

Deion Sanders Previews Colorado's Season Opener

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders' third season opener leading the Buffs might be his toughest. Led by quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, wide receiver Eric Rivers and an experienced offensive line, Georgia Tech features a bruising offense that should challenge the Buffs' run-stoppers. Defensively, the Yellow Jackets have a new coordinator in Blake Gideon, but remain talented across the board.

“They are going to come in and play tough, try and establish the run," Sanders said of Georgia Tech. "They are going to protect the ball. They aren’t going to make too many mistakes. Defense is savvy. They are going to force you to do some things you don’t wanna do. It’s going to be a great contest."

Kaidon Salter Earns Starting Quarterback Nod

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis may see some playing time as well depending on how things go, Kaidon Salter will start at quarterback in his Colorado debut. The Liberty transfer is entering his fifth college season as one of the nation's most intriguing dual-threat quarterbacks.

"He's done it before," Sanders said of Salter. "This is not his first time running down the tunnel and getting to start. He's done it before, and his experience is vital. We don't tend to seem like a young team. We have a ton of experience on offense and the defensive side of the ball, especially the coaching staff as well."

Jack Carlough
