National Signing Day Tracker 2024: Following Colorado's biggest moves in early period
Colorado Buffaloes Football 2024 Recruiting Class (15 players)
Name
Position
High School
Ht/Wt
Rating
Signed
QB
Carrollton (GA)
6'1", 185
5-star
12/4/2024
OL
Lipscomb (TN)
6'4", 320
4-star
12/4/2024
WR
Weiss (TX)
6'0", 175
4-star
12/4/2024
EDGE
IMG Academy (FL)
6'3", 250
4-star
CB
Cass Tech (MI)
6'1", 190
4-star
WR
North Shore (TX)
6'0", 185
4-star
12/4/2024
OT
Williamson (AL)
6'5", 295
4-star
12/4/2024
DL
Mainland (FL)
6'1", 280
4-star
S
Northwest (FL)
6'2",175
4-star
12/4/2024
DL
IMG Academy (FL)
6'6", 240
3-star
12/4/2024
LB
Buford (GA)
6'1", 230
3-star
12/4/2024
TE
Loveland (CO)
6'6",260
3-star
12/4/2024
WR
North Crowley (TX)
5'8", 165
3-star
12/4/2024
TE
Science Hill (TN)
6'5", 225
3-star
12/4/2024
OT
West Bloomfield (MI)
6'8",350
3-star
12/4/2024
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have made a significant splash as National Signing Day unfolds, addressing key roster needs with the signing of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Ranked as the nation's No. 2 overall recruit, Lewis is a monumental addition to a program looking to establish itself as a powerhouse under Sanders' leadership.
Lewis has been a sought-after prospect since his breakout freshman season in 2022, when he threw for an astonishing 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns while leading Carrollton High School to the Georgia 7A state championship game. His early dominance at the high school level showcased not only his exceptional arm talent but also his poise and leadership on the field, making him a top priority for major college programs across the nation.
The addition of Lewis elevates Colorado’s 20245 recruiting class, which entered the early signing period ranked 34th nationally. Sanders and his staff have been strategic in building a roster that blends elite young talent with experienced transfers, a formula that has already begun to reshape the Buffaloes’ identity in the competitive Big 12.
Lewis’ commitment signals Sanders’ ability to attract top-tier recruits to Boulder, underscoring the national reach and credibility he has brought to the program. However, the Buffaloes are not done yet. Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is also on Colorado’s radar. The highly touted prospect is set to announce his decision on ESPN this Wednesday, and if he chooses the Buffaloes, it would mark another significant victory for Sanders and his staff during this recruiting cycle.
Colorado’s approach to the 2025 class emphasizes a balance of addressing immediate needs while building for sustained success. The addition of Lewis, combined with the potential acquisition of Owusu-Boateng, could position the Buffaloes as a rising force on the national stage. With Sanders’ magnetic leadership and a growing roster of elite talent, the future looks increasingly bright in Boulder.