Buffs Beat

National Signing Day Tracker 2024: Following Colorado's biggest moves in early period

Buffaloes have a stout incoming class headlined by the nation's No. 2 player

Jason Jones

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado Buffaloes Football 2024 Recruiting Class (15 players)

Name

Position

High School

Ht/Wt

Rating

Signed

Julian Lewis

QB

Carrollton (GA)

6'1", 185

5-star

12/4/2024

Chauncey Gooden

OL

Lipscomb (TN)

6'4", 320

4-star

12/4/2024

Adrian Wilson

WR

Weiss (TX)

6'0", 175

4-star

12/4/2024

London Merritt

EDGE

IMG Academy (FL)

6'3", 250

4-star

Alex Graham

CB

Cass Tech (MI)

6'1", 190

4-star

Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

WR

North Shore (TX)

6'0", 185

4-star

12/4/2024

Carde Smith

OT

Williamson (AL)

6'5", 295

4-star

12/4/2024

Christan Hudson

DL

Mainland (FL)

6'1", 280

4-star

Antonio Branch

S

Northwest (FL)

6'2",175

4-star

12/4/2024

Alexander McPherson

DL

IMG Academy (FL)

6'6", 240

3-star

12/4/2024

Mantrez Walker

LB

Buford (GA)

6'1", 230

3-star

12/4/2024

Zayne DeSouza

TE

Loveland (CO)

6'6",260

3-star

12/4/2024

Quentin Gibson

WR

North Crowley (TX)

5'8", 165

3-star

12/4/2024

Corbin Laisure

TE

Science Hill (TN)

6'5", 225

3-star

12/4/2024

Jay Gardenhire

OT

West Bloomfield (MI)

6'8",350

3-star

12/4/2024

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have made a significant splash as National Signing Day unfolds, addressing key roster needs with the signing of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Ranked as the nation's No. 2 overall recruit, Lewis is a monumental addition to a program looking to establish itself as a powerhouse under Sanders' leadership.

Lewis has been a sought-after prospect since his breakout freshman season in 2022, when he threw for an astonishing 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns while leading Carrollton High School to the Georgia 7A state championship game. His early dominance at the high school level showcased not only his exceptional arm talent but also his poise and leadership on the field, making him a top priority for major college programs across the nation.

The addition of Lewis elevates Colorado’s 20245 recruiting class, which entered the early signing period ranked 34th nationally. Sanders and his staff have been strategic in building a roster that blends elite young talent with experienced transfers, a formula that has already begun to reshape the Buffaloes’ identity in the competitive Big 12.

Lewis’ commitment signals Sanders’ ability to attract top-tier recruits to Boulder, underscoring the national reach and credibility he has brought to the program. However, the Buffaloes are not done yet. Five-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is also on Colorado’s radar. The highly touted prospect is set to announce his decision on ESPN this Wednesday, and if he chooses the Buffaloes, it would mark another significant victory for Sanders and his staff during this recruiting cycle.

Colorado’s approach to the 2025 class emphasizes a balance of addressing immediate needs while building for sustained success. The addition of Lewis, combined with the potential acquisition of Owusu-Boateng, could position the Buffaloes as a rising force on the national stage. With Sanders’ magnetic leadership and a growing roster of elite talent, the future looks increasingly bright in Boulder.

Published |Modified
Jason Jones
JASON JONES

Home/Football