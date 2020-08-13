BuffsCountry
NCAA Division I Council recommends granting extra eligibility to athletes who cannot play this fall

Chase Howell

The NCAA has been actively discussing ways to ensure athletes will keep their eligibility if their seasons were impacted by the coronavirus. 

They already granted another season of eligibility to the seniors in spring sports in 2020. And with conferences and divisions across the nation canceling/postponing fall sports, it appears they will have to grant more eligibility. 

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council met via videoconferencing and recommended to the board of directors to continue to grant extra seasons of eligibility. 

"The Council recommended the board provide fall sport student-athletes who compete and then opt out of future participation or have a season cut short due to COVID-19: (1) an extension of their five-year period of eligibility; and (2) an additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of the maximum number of competitions allowed in each sport by Division I rules," The release read. 

The final decision will be made by the board prior to Aug. 21. 

That would mean that every athlete that was set to participate in a sport and either opted out or their season was canceled will receive "an extension" of their five-year period of eligibility. 

For the spring season that was canceled, it was only seniors that were able to get more years of eligibility. 

The council also discussed a "prohibition" on schools that try to take away "athletic aid" from their athletes. This means that anybody that does decide to opt-out will be able to retain their scholarship when they come back to school. 

That was one of the demands of the #WeAreUnited players movement. 

They also recommended to the board to discuss adding financial aid flexibility to fall sports. This is something they did for spring sports as well, allowing schools to utilize more resources for scholarships because of the additional players they will have rostered. 

Antonio Alfano Sighting: Alfano is back at CU

Evidence has emerged former five-star recruit Antonio Alfano is enrolled at the University of Colorado after reports in May to the contrary

Chase Howell

One member of the 2020 recruiting class did not make it to Boulder

Jordan Berry announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he will not be attending the University of Colorado and has entered the transfer portal.

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle in shock and disbelief as Pac-12 postpones basketball season

CU Buffs head basketball coach Tad Boyle could not believe the Pac-12 postponed the basketball season three months before it was expected to start.

Adam Chalifoux

CU Buffs plans won't change amid the postponed season

Head coach Karl Dorrell admitted disappointment but believes the plan won't change going forward as they protect themselves from the virus and gear up for a season in the spring.

Vinay Simlot

CU Buffs AD Rick George believes it's time for one voice in college football

On a media conference call, athletic director Rick George said he wants to get college football on the same page nationally.

Chase Howell

The long-term side effect of COVID-19 that is giving administrators pause in regards to fall sports

A long-term side effect from the coronavirus, which has already held an MLB player out for the season, has become "eye-opening" for Pac-12 coaches and athletic directors.

Chase Howell

Breaking: The Pac-12 has canceled all sports through 2020

The Pac-12 has decided to postpone all sports to 2021 after a meeting between the Pac-12 CEO group.

Chase Howell

Report: Pac-12 has postponed the fall football season

Reports are circulating about the Pac-12's imminent decision to postpone the fall football season.

Chase Howell

Breaking: Big Ten has canceled the fall football season

https://twitter.com/PeteThamel/status/1293256841296842759

Chase Howell

Did college sports just reach its boiling point?

Things have been heating up in college sports for a long time but what transpired on Sunday night feels different than anything before.

Chase Howell