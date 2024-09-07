Nebraska's first Heisman says it's "too early" to consider Sanders or Hunter in 2024
Colorado enters a pivotal non-conference matchup with Nebraska on Saturday night. All eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter after the Buffs narrowly escaped with a five-point victory over North Dakota State in their season
Despite the win, Deion Sanders questioned why there was a lack of conversation surrounding his star players and indicated he feels that the two should be dominating early-season Heisman Trophy conversations.
"Shouldn't those two be talked about all week about the two leading Heisman guys? Or the weekly award should have gone to those two guys," Coach Prime said of Hunter and Sanders during his weekly coaches show. "But it's almost like, 'No, we can’t do that. Their coach is Deion Sanders, we can't do that. I'm not gonna let him get away with that.'"
While Coach Prime thinks more people should be putting the duo into the hardware conversations, one Nebraska legend says it's too early.
"I think they're two world-class players, who are bound for the pros," Johnny Rodgers told BuffsBeat this week. "I think they're definitely on their way to being Heisman worthy. It depends on how they play against the competition. We'll see how they go under pressure, but it’s too early.
Rodgers, one of the most electrifying players in college football history, had a remarkable career at the University of Nebraska from 1970 to 1972. Known as "The Jet," Rodgers was a versatile player, excelling as a wide receiver, punt returner, and occasional running back. His ability to change the course of a game with his speed, agility, and vision made him a key figure in Nebraska's success during the early 1970s.
Rodgers played a pivotal role in helping the Cornhuskers win back-to-back national championships in 1970 and 1971 under head coach Bob Devaney. He is best remembered for his iconic punt return touchdown against Oklahoma in the 1971 "Game of the Century," a play that showcased his explosive playmaking ability and remains one of the most memorable moments in college football history.
In 1972, Rodgers won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player from Nebraska to earn the prestigious award. He finished his college career with 5,586 all-purpose yards and 45 total touchdowns, making him one of the most dynamic players of his era. Rodgers' impact on Nebraska football is enduring, as he remains a symbol of excellence and a beloved figure in Cornhusker history.
Another strong performance against Nebraska this weekend could spur them into the spotlight in the way Coach Prime anticipated. Colorado will be featured on NBC for the first time since 1996, when they played in the Fiesta Bowl.