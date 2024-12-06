NFL executive believes Shedeur Sanders has to be 'his own man' in NFL career
Deion Sanders has left his mark on the Colorado Buffaloes in a short period of time. Under his leadership, Colorado posted a 9-3 record in 2024, a dramatic turnaround from their struggles before his arrival in December 2022. This success has elevated Sanders' profile, sparking speculation about his next career move.
Sanders' achievements are vast and his ability to attract and develop top-tier talent is a core value. Travis Hunter, a dual-threat as both a wide receiver and cornerback, has emerged as a Heisman Trophy favorite with 92 receptions and four interceptions, solidifying his status as the best two-way player in college football. Meanwhile, Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, shattered Colorado's single-season passing record and positioned himself as a top NFL Draft prospect. This family-driven success story underscores Sanders' knack for fostering excellence, but it also raises questions about his future ties to Colorado, especially with his sons and Hunter likely headed to the pros.
Colorado's investment in its football program has been notable, with improvements in facilities and recruiting. The recent signing of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class, signals a bright future for the program. However, Colorado still lacks the resources of traditional powerhouses, leading to speculation that Sanders might explore opportunities in the NFL or elsewhere in college football. His name has been linked to potential NFL coaching roles, including with the Dallas Cowboys, where he starred as a player. While the Cowboys' job isn't currently vacant, Sanders' charismatic leadership and proven ability to inspire players make him an intriguing candidate.
The Las Vegas Raiders, with their penchant for bold moves and a possible influence from minority owner Tom Brady, are viewed as a potential fit for Sanders. The Raiders’ culture of flash and excitement aligns with Sanders' persona, and his presence could inject much-needed energy into the franchise. However, coaching in the NFL presents unique challenges, including managing millionaire athletes and navigating complex organizational dynamics, which differ significantly from the college environment.
"If there's one fit, it's Vegas because of the culture there and the bright [Vegas] lights and Davis' willingness to do something different," an AFC executive told ESPN this week. "Not sure whether it would work, but it would be exciting."
Shedeur Sanders gifts six-figure luxury car to offensive lineman
Many people have mentioned the idea of the Sanders father and son duo in Vegas. However, the NFL executive believes this is where CU "Grown" passer has to stand alone. "I hope for Shedeur that doesn't happen and he has to be his own man in his own career," an AFC executive said.
The Raiders' intrigue deepens as Shedeur Sanders could be the first quarterback taken in the 2025 draft. But does Sanders want to coach his son at the NFL level? And what would a father-son setup even look like? Not likely. Coach Prime has said there is zero interest to bark around at other millionaires.
Deion Sanders and Buffs put together one of the Big 12's best recruiting classes
If Sanders remains at Colorado, the Buffaloes face a challenging 2025 season without their stars. The team will need to rebuild key areas, particularly along the offensive and defensive lines. Despite losing standout receivers like LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr., promising talents such as Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller offer hope for the future. On defense, players like Big 12 Newcomer of the Year BJ Green II and Samuel Okunlola have bolstered the line, showing the program's capacity to develop talent through the transfer portal.
Ultimately, Sanders' next step remains uncertain. Whether he continues to elevate Colorado or transitions to the NFL, his impact on the sport is undeniable. As Coach Prime has redefined expectations for what a coach can achieve in a short time, blending charisma, strategy, and player development into a unique formula for success.