NFL executive tells Deion Sanders' Buffaloes 'Don't waste a rep'
During a visit to see Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, Brandon Brown wanted to do more than be a bystander. The assistant general manager for the New York Giants delivered a speech to the players on Tuesday, offering valuable insight into what NFL executives prioritize during the draft process. His message focused on how players should approach every aspect of their preparation, emphasizing that scouts are always watching, even when players think no one is paying attention.
Brown stressed the importance of consistency in practice and preparation, noting that it’s not just about game-day performance but about the details players demonstrate throughout the week. He highlighted that scouts evaluate players in a holistic manner—how they handle drills, special teams, walk-throughs, and even their mannerisms. "When you think nobody's watching, somebody's watching," Brown said via Reach the People Media, underlining that scouts look beyond the field to assess a player’s attitude, work ethic, and ability to handle adversity.
He also focused on the culture being built at Colorado under Coach Prime, acknowledging that it’s unique and something that scouts recognize. Brown encouraged players to be intentional in their process, valuing the relationships with teammates and coaches, as these connections often last a lifetime. He reminded them that football brings about a sense of brotherhood and shared adversity that can’t be replicated outside the sport.
In addition to urging players to be mindful of their preparation, Brown emphasized that the NFL evaluates them on multiple fronts—both as athletes and as people. "We take inventory of who you are at every step," he said, explaining that scouts remember a player’s journey from freshman year through to their senior push for the NFL. He challenged the players to never waste a day or a rep, as each moment contributes to the impression they leave on scouts.
As the Giants prepare for next year’s NFL Draft, with a projected top-ten pick, it’s clear they have their eyes on some of Colorado’s top talent, including Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Brown's advice was a reminder to the Buffaloes that every practice, every day, and every rep counts towards their future.