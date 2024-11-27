NFL GM visits Colorado's practice reportedly eyeing Shedeur Sanders
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen made headlines on Tuesday by attending a practice at the University of Colorado. This visit comes just days after the team released quarterback Daniel Jones, further fueling speculation that Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be on the Giants’ radar for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Giants sitting at 2-9 and tied for the worst record in the NFL alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, the organization appears to be evaluating its future at the quarterback position.
Shedeur Sanders has been one of college football’s most talked-about players, known for his poise, accuracy, and leadership under the guidance of his father, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. While Colorado boasts other top talent, including two-way phenom Travis Hunter, many believe Schoen’s trip was primarily to scout Shedeur. Social media buzzed with speculation that the Giants are targeting the star quarterback as a potential cornerstone for their rebuilding efforts.
However, the situation surrounding Shedeur Sanders is far from straightforward. Deion Sanders has made it clear that he intends to have significant input on where his son lands in the NFL. In a recent interview with FOX Sports' Speak, Deion emphasized the importance of Shedeur joining an organization with a proven track record of developing quarterbacks and a solid team infrastructure. “Not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves,” he said, highlighting the need for support and direction from any team drafting his son.
Coach Prime has also expressed concerns about cold-weather teams, noting the challenges it poses for quarterbacks. The Giants, playing in New York’s chilly climate, might not align with these preferences. Additionally, during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Deion revealed that he has a list of preferred teams for both Shedeur and Travis Hunter, suggesting he has some level of veto power over their draft destinations.
While Shedeur is widely viewed as a top draft prospect, the uncertainty surrounding his draft conditions adds a unique dynamic. Scouts and teams are closely monitoring the situation, understanding that Shedeur’s final destination could depend as much on Deion’s influence as it does on his performance. As the draft approaches, the Giants’ potential pursuit of Sanders could become one of the most intriguing storylines in recent NFL history.