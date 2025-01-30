NFL scouts says Shedeur Sanders left a 'lasting impression' before Shrine Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the center of attention leading up to the East-West Shrine Bowl, set to be played on January 30th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
While Sanders is not playing in the game itself, his presence and interactions with NFL teams have made him one of the most discussed prospects at the event. Teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and New York Giants have all met with Sanders, signaling significant interest in his potential as a franchise quarterback.
Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi praised Sanders, calling him “smart, engaging, and confident.” That sentiment was echoed by Titans President of Operations Chad Brinker, who emphasized that teams must evaluate all options when considering a player with franchise-altering potential.
Brinker referred to such talents as “blue players” – athletes who tilt the field in their team’s favor every time they step on it. While he didn’t explicitly name Sanders, his statement suggests the Titans are exploring all possibilities at quarterback.
"Shedeur carries himself with a next-level approach. He left a lasting impression on many this week," an NFL scout told SI.
Shedeur Sanders’ confidence and intelligence are qualities deeply ingrained in him, traits that he likely developed under the guidance of his father, Coach Deion Sanders. Growing up under a Hall of Fame football legend, Shedeur has always had high expectations surrounding him. However, former NFL MVP Cam Newton has raised questions about Shedeur’s path to this point, suggesting that he may not have faced enough adversity due to always playing under his father’s leadership.
Newton pointed out that while he admires Shedeur, Travis Hunter might be the better choice for a team seeking a generational talent. Newton's reasoning is based on Hunter’s work ethic, competitiveness, and willingness to battle against top competition in settings like his C1N 7v7 team, which features elite talent from across the country. Newton hinted that Sanders may not have faced the same level of challenges or competition as other top prospects, potentially impacting his ability to rise to the next level.
Another topic of debate is whether Sanders should have participated in the Shrine Bowl rather than just attending interviews. By taking up a roster spot without playing, he may have denied another player an opportunity to showcase their skills and improve their draft stock.
While Sanders' decision is strategic—prioritizing meetings with NFL teams over on-field performance—some may wonder if it would have benefitted him more to prove himself in a live-game setting.
Regardless, Sanders remains one of the most intriguing prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins April 24th in Green Bay. His talent is undeniable, but the key question remains: Will he rise to greatness when faced with a true quarterback battle at the next level?