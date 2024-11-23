No. 16 Colorado locked in during pregame warm-ups before Kansas
The Colorado Buffaloes appear laser-focused ahead of their crucial Big 12 matchup against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. During pregame warm-ups, the Buffs demonstrated a level of discipline and intensity befitting their high-stakes aspirations. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the charge with his trademark precision, meticulously going through his pregame routine with an unshakeable focus. Sanders’ leadership on and off the field has been pivotal in driving the Buffaloes’ success this season.
Two-way star Travis Hunter was equally impressive, showcasing his exceptional athleticism. Hunter effortlessly snagged one-handed passes during warm-ups, drawing admiration from teammates. His ability to perform at such a high level on both sides of the ball makes him one of the most dynamic players in college football. The rest of the team mirrored the focus of their star players, embracing Coach Prime’s business-first mentality as they prepare to make a statement in the Big 12 title race.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for Colorado. With the Buffs ranked No. 16 and on the cusp of securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, a win against Kansas is imperative. Adding to the drama, a CU victory, combined with wins by BYU and Utah, would solidify the Buffaloes’ path to the championship game, setting the stage for an all-out battle for Big 12 supremacy.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, where the Buffaloes will aim to solidify their place among college football’s elite. Coach Prime’s squad has already defied expectations this season, but the work is far from done. Another win not only strengthens their championship aspirations but also serve as a testament to the transformative culture Deion Sanders has instilled in Boulder. All eyes are on Arrowhead Stadium as the Buffaloes look to turn their Big 12 dreams into reality.