No. 16 Colorado off to rough start in first quarter against Kansas
The No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes are determined to play spoiler on the Kansas Jayhawks' senior day, but they face early challenges on both sides of the ball. Kansas opened the game with a methodical and efficient drive, putting the Buffs’ defense on its heels. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels displayed poise, completing his first two passes and setting the tone for a well-balanced attack. Kansas utilized quick decision-making and offensive motion to keep Colorado guessing and consistently stayed ahead of the chains.
The Buffaloes’ defense struggled to adjust to the Jayhawks’ dynamic offensive approach. Kansas’ use of misdirection and motion created confusion, leaving Colorado defenders a step behind in critical moments. On the ground, the Jayhawks capitalized on these mismatches, amassing 59 rushing yards in the first quarter alone—a concerning development for a Buffaloes defense that allowed just 37 rushing yards in their previous game. If the Buffs hope to prevent the Jayhawks from building an early two-score lead, they must find a way to disrupt the rhythm of Kansas’ rushing attack and make key stops.
Cam’ron Silmon-Craig emerged as a bright spot for Colorado’s defense, showcasing his ability to penetrate the backfield and slow down Kansas’ runners by shooting critical gaps. Despite his efforts, the Buffs’ defensive front has been unable to consistently contain the Jayhawks’ ground game, leaving them in a precarious position deep in their own territory. Kansas’ offensive line has dominated early, creating opportunities for their runners to find open lanes and keep the momentum firmly in their favor.
As the game progresses, Colorado must quickly regroup and adjust to the tempo and complexity of Kansas’ offense. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston will need to make critical adjustments to counter the Jayhawks’ motions and misdirections, while the Buffs’ front seven must step up to match Kansas’ physicality in the trenches. On offense, Colorado will also need to capitalize on opportunities to keep the game within reach.
The Buffs face an uphill battle early, but their resilience and ability to adapt will determine whether they can claw their way back and keep Kansas from seizing complete control. If they fail to slow the Jayhawks’ offensive production soon, Colorado risks falling into a deficit too large to overcome.