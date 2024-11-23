No. 16 Colorado vs. Kansas: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
No. 16 Colorado is set to face Kansas in a critical Big 12 showdown this weekend, marking the renewal of a historic rivalry from their shared days in the Big Eight Conference. With both teams hitting their stride late in the season, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Colorado, riding a four-game win streak, has firmly positioned itself in the Big 12 title race, highlighted by a dominant 49-24 victory over Utah last week, the most points Utah has conceded since 2014. Meanwhile, Kansas has surged back to relevance, upsetting ranked opponents Iowa State and BYU and narrowly falling to Kansas State in a 29-27 thriller.
Kansas’ resurgence can be largely credited to the improved play of quarterback Jalon Daniels. After a rocky start to the season, where turnovers plagued the team during a 1-5 stretch, Daniels has steadied the ship. Over the last five games, he has significantly reduced mistakes, throwing just three turnovers compared to the eight interceptions he logged earlier. His newfound efficiency will be crucial against a Colorado defense that has excelled at limiting rushing yards in Big 12 play. Kansas’ ground attack, led by Daniels, running back Daniel Hishaw, and all-time leading rusher Devin Neal, is among the best in the conference, averaging nearly 200 yards per game. The battle between Kansas’ potent run game and Colorado’s stout rush defense could determine the outcome.
Colorado’s offense is equally strong, led by standout quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has been a model of consistency this season, completing 72.9% of his passes for 3,222 yards and 27 touchdowns through eight games. Last week, he carved up Utah’s defense with 340 passing yards and three touchdowns. Complementing Sanders is Travis Hunter, a dual-threat star excelling on both sides of the ball. Hunter has amassed 911 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a wideout, while also contributing three interceptions and 24 tackles on defense. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold has emphasized the challenge of containing Colorado’s playmakers, particularly in the secondary, where the Jayhawks must tackle well in open space.
This matchup will also reignite an old rivalry. Colorado leads the all-time series 42-25-3, but the teams have not met since 2010, when Kansas emerged victorious in a 52-45 shootout. With both teams in peak form, this pivotal clash in Kansas City promises to deliver excitement and carry significant implications for the Big 12 title race.