No. 18 Colorado shakes off early rust against Utah
The Colorado Buffaloes entered their game against the Utah Utes with a clear strategy to establish their passing game early. However, the first drive started on a rocky note when Shedeur Sanders dropped back for a pass that was intercepted by Utah linebacker Lander Barton. Barton's timely play gave the Utes excellent field position, putting them in a prime spot to score. Despite the advantage, the Buffaloes' defense held firm, forcing the Utes to settle for a field goal, limiting the damage to a 3-0 deficit.
On their second drive, the Buffaloes aimed to balance their offense by incorporating the ground game. Running back Isaiah Augustave made an immediate impact, breaking free for a 10-yard gain on his first carry. However, the Utes’ defense quickly regained control, applying relentless pressure on Sanders. A sack, followed by a play where Sanders was forced out of the pocket, led to a costly penalty for having a lineman downfield. Despite the setbacks, Sanders managed to connect with one of his receivers for a crucial 15-yard completion, setting up a manageable fourth-down situation.
True to his reputation for poise under pressure, Sanders orchestrated a pivotal moment on fourth down. Using a hard count, he drew the Utah defense offside, securing a free play. Sanders capitalized brilliantly, launching a 40-yard touchdown pass to Wil Sheppard, electrifying the Buffaloes’ sideline and giving them their first lead of the game.
Colorado’s momentum only grew from there. On the ensuing Utah possession, the Buffaloes forced a punt, setting the stage for a highlight-reel play. LaJohntay Wester fielded the punt and weaved his way through the Utes’ special teams unit for an electrifying 76-yard return touchdown. The return not only extended Colorado's lead to 14-3 but also put Utah on their heels, forcing them to abandon their usual game plan in an effort to keep pace.
The Utes, already dealing with a depleted roster, faced an uphill battle. Starting quarterback Isaac Wilson struggled to find rhythm, as the Utes’ offense failed to establish either the run or the pass. With several key players sidelined, Utah’s offense was ineffective throughout the first quarter. The Buffaloes’ defense maintained control, keeping the Utes out of the end zone and preserving Colorado's commanding lead.
As the first quarter ended, the Buffaloes appeared dominant, holding a 14-3 advantage. With their passing game clicking and special teams making game-changing plays, Colorado looked poised to add more points and continue their aggressive start against a rattled Utah squad.