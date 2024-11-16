No. 18 Colorado takes 21-9 halftime lead vs. Utah
For the second week in a row, the Colorado Buffaloes stumbled out of the gate, with a slow start marred by Shedeur Sanders' interception on the first play of the game. The miscue gifted Utah prime field position, allowing the Utes to open the scoring with a field goal. However, field goals were all Utah could muster in the first half, a reflection of their injury-plagued offense and Colorado’s defensive dominance. At halftime, the Buffaloes held a 21-9 lead with explosive plays and stout defensive efforts.
Colorado's first-half performance, though effective, wasn’t without its flaws. A controversial moment in the first quarter saw what appeared to be a scoop-and-score by the defense nullified as an incomplete pass. Despite the seemingly clear catch and football move, the Buffs chose not to challenge the call. Coupled with costly holding penalties and instances of unnecessary taunting, Colorado left points and opportunities on the table—mistakes that could prove costly against a healthier or more disciplined opponent.
On the other side, Utah’s offense struggled mightily. Quarterback Isaac Wilson, rumored to be under the weather, posted concerning first-half numbers: 8-of-20 for 62 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. His 3.1 yards per attempt illustrated the Utes’ inability to stretch the field or generate meaningful offensive momentum. The ground game fared no better, with Utah’s running backs averaging 1.6 yards per carry. Not a single back surpassed 3.0 yards per rush, highlighting Colorado's dominance at the line of scrimmage.
The story of the half was the Buffaloes’ defense, led by Rob Livingston's aggressive scheme. Players like Arden Walker, BJ Green, Nikhai Hill-Green, Cam’ron Silmon-Craig, and Taje McCoy swarmed to the ball, holding Utah to just two plays over 15 yards and limiting yards after contact. Travis Hunter also made his mark defensively, recording two tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup, further fueling Heisman chatter.
Offensively, Colorado’s highlights included Will Sheppard, who continued to shine with four catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester added nine combined receptions for 82 yards, while Isaiah Augustave flashed potential with a solid yards-per-carry average despite limited touches.
Heading into the second half, Colorado needs to clean up penalties and maintain control of the trenches. Utah, trailing by 12, must find a way to score touchdowns, as field goals won’t suffice against a Buffs team known for second-half surges.