No. 18 Colorado takes care of business with 49-24 win over Utah
No. 18 Colorado secured a commanding 49-24 victory over Utah on Saturday, fueled by another standout performance from two-way star Travis Hunter and a resilient effort from quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12, No. 17 CFP) extended their winning streak to four games, keeping their Big 12 title hopes alive and inching closer to a potential College Football Playoff berth.
Hunter, playing over 100 snaps for the seventh time this season, continued to bolster his Heisman campaign with an electric display on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Hunter recorded 55 receiving yards, highlighted by a dazzling 28-yard fourth-down catch between two defenders. Late in the fourth quarter, he added his first career rushing touchdown on a 5-yard reverse, effectively sealing the win for the Buffaloes with 2:22 remaining.
Defensively, Hunter showcased his ball-hawking skills with an interception, one of three picks Colorado forced off Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson. Despite being beaten for a 40-yard touchdown by Dorian Singer—the first score allowed against him this season—Hunter made crucial plays, including three tackles, to anchor a defense that dominated for much of the game.
Sanders shook off a rough start, which included an interception on his first pass and a lost fumble, to finish 30 of 41 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Two of his scoring throws found wide receiver Will Sheppard, as Sanders continued his assault on Colorado’s record books. His 27 touchdown passes this season leave him just one shy of Sefo Liufau’s school record set in 2014.
Though not the Buffaloes’ most efficient offensive outing, they capitalized on critical moments, including a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown by LaJohntay Wester. Running back Isaiah Augustave also broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown, marking the team’s longest rushing score since 2018.
Colorado’s defense set the tone early, forcing four turnovers, including three interceptions of Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson. Shilo Sanders contributed with a game-changing sack and forced fumble in the fourth quarter, stifling Utah’s comeback attempt. Despite the Utes scoring two late touchdowns, Colorado’s defense held strong, limiting them to three field goals in the first half.
The Utes (4-6, 1-6) suffered their sixth consecutive loss and now face the possibility of their first losing season in over a decade. Wilson, who went 21 of 40 for 236 yards and two touchdowns, struggled with accuracy under pressure. Utah’s defense, which allowed 405 yards, gave up the most points since.
The sold-out crowd of over 54,656 was the fourth-largest in school history. They celebrated not only the win but also the 100th birthday of CU super fan Peggy Coppom, singing to her in the fourth quarter.
Colorado heads to Kansas next Saturday, aiming to keep its Big 12 championship hopes alive (3:30 p.m. ET/ TV: FOX).