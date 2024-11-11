No. 18 Colorado vs. Kansas: Game Time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the Kansas Jayhawks in an exciting Big 12 matchup on November 23, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. This game will be nationally televised on FOX, allowing fans across the country to tune in for one of the season’s most anticipated games.
As the final regular-season game selected for TV, it adds to the historic visibility of the Buffaloes’ season, marking a record for the program with nine out of twelve games on network television and all twelve on flagship ESPN or network channels. This feat sets a new standard, breaking the previous record by at least three games.
The game against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium is crucial, leading up to the season finale against Oklahoma State on November 29, which will be broadcast on ABC with a Noon ET kickoff. Colorado’s inclusion in high-profile games highlights their growing prominence in college football, driven by the influence of Deion Sanders and standout players who have put the program in the national spotlight.
For the Big 12, six of the eight games for the weekend have been held for six-day selection by TV partners, showcasing the competitive nature of the conference. The complete slate includes games like BYU vs. Arizona State on ESPN and Arizona vs. TCU, along with several matchups involving other Big 12 teams. These televised games underline the depth and talent within the Big 12, where each game could have postseason implications, especially as the season nears its conclusion. Colorado's appearance in multiple prime-time slots this season is a testament to their resurgence and the increasing allure of Big 12 football.