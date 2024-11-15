No. 18 Colorado vs. Utah: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Colorado Buffaloes’ journey under Deion Sanders has been nothing short of polarizing, much like Sanders himself. Now, with three games remaining, the Buffs need three wins to secure a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game and a shot at the College Football Playoff. While their position is enviable, critics argue that Colorado’s success this season is bolstered by a favorable schedule and an overhyped narrative reminiscent of Sanders’ controversial yet captivating career as a two-sport superstar.
Sanders’ approach to rebuilding Colorado, which included overhauling the roster and bringing in over 100 new scholarship players in two cycles, sparked criticism. Yet the results speak volumes. Inheriting a one-win team, Sanders has guided the Buffaloes to a 7-2 record (5-1 Big 12), including a dramatic comeback victory over Texas Tech. Despite avoiding most of the Big 12’s top teams, Colorado has positioned itself as a contender, sitting one game behind undefeated BYU. If the Buffs win out, they’ll earn a trip to the Big 12 title game and a potential playoff berth.
This week, Colorado faces a struggling Utah team, whose season has unraveled due to injuries and ineffectiveness on offense. Veteran quarterback Cam Rising’s absence has left the Utes leaning on freshman Isaac Wilson, who has been unable to deliver during a five-game skid. Utah’s offense, ranked outside the top 100 nationally, has been abysmal, scoring more than 10 points only once in the last six weeks.
While Utah’s offense falters, its defense remains the side to watch. A hallmark of Kyle Whittingham’s teams, the Utes’ top 20 defense allows fewer than 20 points per game and could present challenges for Colorado. The Buffaloes have struggled against strong defenses, scoring just 10 points in a loss to Nebraska and averaging under 3 yards per carry on the ground. Their offensive line remains a weak point, and their defense often relies on turnovers to stay competitive.
Despite the hurdles, Sanders has made Colorado impossible to ignore. Love him or hate him, his ability to bring relevance and results to a program in disarray is undeniable. With Utah’s offense in disarray and Colorado’s playoff dreams within reach, Saturday’s showdown will test whether the Buffs are contenders or beneficiaries of circumstance.