No. 2 2025 QB Julian Lewis officially signs with Deion Sanders and Colorado
Julian Lewis, the talented five-star quarterback from Carrollton, Georgia, has signed with the Colorado Buffaloes, marking a significant milestone in the program's recruiting efforts under Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Lewis is the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. Initially committed to USC as a member of the class of 2026, Lewis reclassified to 2025 and decommitted from the Trojans in November 2024 before choosing Colorado just days later.
In a statement following his commitment, Lewis expressed his excitement about joining Coach Prime’s program. “It’s a huge opportunity! What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied. I’ve had a chance to get to know him and believe that he can further develop me into the player and person that I want to be,” he said. Lewis also highlighted the experience of Colorado’s offensive coordinator, Coach Pat Shurmur, who brings NFL expertise that could prepare him for the next level.
Lewis’ high school career has been nothing short of spectacular. In his final season, he completed an impressive 75.8% of his passes for 3,272 yards and 44 touchdowns. Over two seasons at Carrollton, Lewis has thrown for more than 7,000 yards and 96 touchdowns, demonstrating precision and poise uncommon for his age. Scouts praise him as a "polished, productive signal-caller" with exceptional accuracy and decision-making skills. His ability to excel in structured offensive systems and his efficiency in the quick passing game make him a high-floor prospect. However, analysts note areas for growth, including his physical development, arm strength, and ability to extend plays under pressure.
Shedeur Sanders says he wants Julian Lewis to Coach Prime's "Son-in-Waiting"
Lewis’ commitment to Colorado solidifies the Buffaloes’ reputation as a rising force in college football under Coach Prime’s leadership. His decision comes at a pivotal time, as current starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to enter the NFL Draft. Lewis is expected to step into a leading role, continuing the program's momentum and ensuring its presence on the national stage.
In addition to his on-field achievements, Lewis has navigated the complexities of modern recruiting with maturity, securing early NIL deals and managing his reclassification seamlessly. His signing signals a bright future for Colorado football, with the potential to attract more elite recruits and sustain the program’s upward trajectory.