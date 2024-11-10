No. 20 Colorado picks up 41-27 road win over Texas Tech
In another statement win on the road, Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes triumphed over Texas Tech with a 41-27 victory, furthering their quest for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship and, potentially, a berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff. This impressive performance was yet another chapter in a season marked by unexpected triumphs and high-stakes challenges, proving that Colorado has what it takes to thrive even in the most hostile environments. With this victory, the Buffaloes, who now sit at 7-2, showcased the resilience and grit that has defined them all season.
As they notched their fourth consecutive road win, Colorado’s star players once again rose to the occasion. Travis Hunter, the two-way phenom who has been a cornerstone of the team's success, continued to bolster his Heisman campaign. His performance included nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, demonstrating his offensive prowess. On the other side of the ball, he anchored a defense that consistently pressured Texas Tech and ultimately stifled the Red Raiders’ offense after an initial 13-0 deficit. Hunter’s versatility and relentless play have been invaluable assets for Coach Sanders, who has seamlessly integrated him into both offensive and defensive schemes.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, delivered another stellar performance, completing 30 of 43 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns without a single interception. Shedeur’s poise and precision have been instrumental in Colorado’s winning streak, with his decision-making and leadership elevating the Buffaloes' offense. The connection between Shedeur and Hunter has become a defining feature of Colorado's success, with both players consistently executing at the highest level.
Colorado’s defense also played a crucial role in securing this victory, racking up six sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries. That was just the tip of the iceberg with 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. This relentless pressure frustrated Texas Tech’s offensive efforts, particularly in the second half. The defensive unit's ability to force turnovers and create opportunities for the offense has been a key factor in the Buffaloes' impressive season. Even Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks’ historic night, where he set a new school record for career rushing yards, couldn’t shift the game’s momentum back to the Red Raiders.
With Iowa State’s loss to Kansas on the same day, Colorado now controls its own destiny in the Big 12. Their win against Texas Tech positions them solidly for a run at the conference championship game on December 7. Next week, Colorado will face Utah at Folsom Field, where the Buffaloes will look to maintain their momentum and continue their march toward a spot in the College Football Playoff.