No. 20 Colorado without three players against Texas Tech
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into their matchup against Texas Tech with significant gaps in their lineup, missing three key contributors: defensive lineman Shane Cokes, running back Micah Welch, and linebacker Jaylen Wester.
Cokes' absence weakens Colorado’s defensive front, which will be essential in pressuring Texas Tech's dual-threat quarterback, Behren Morton. Without Cokes, the Buffaloes' defense will rely on other linemen to step up and contain the Red Raiders' powerful running game. The veteran defender has been dealing with an injury as of late and was doubtful coming out of the bye week.
On offense, Welch's unavailability places Isaiah Augustave at the forefront of Colorado’s rushing attack. Augustave has shown promise this season, but the spotlight is brighter with Welch sidelined. His performance will be crucial in giving Colorado a balanced offensive game, particularly against Texas Tech’s defense, which is expected to focus heavily on stopping Shedeur Sanders and his go-to receiver, Travis Hunter.
Coming off a bye week and a momentum-building 34-23 victory over Cincinnati, the Buffaloes will be looking to carry forward their recent success. Sanders was in excellent form against Cincinnati, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards, including two touchdowns to Hunter. Hunter's standout nine catches for 153 yards showcased his ability to create mismatches, and Texas Tech’s defense may struggle to contain him.
With both teams known for their high-powered offenses, the game will likely be a test of defensive endurance. Colorado will need a resilient effort to manage Texas Tech's versatility, while the Red Raiders will face the tough task of slowing down Sanders and Hunter’s dynamic connection. This matchup could ultimately come down to which defense can step up in critical moments.