No. 23 Colorado vs. No. 17 BYU: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Colorado Buffaloes have become one of the most captivating teams in college football since Athletic Director Rick George brought in Deion Sanders as head coach. Under the spotlight of Coach Prime, the Buffaloes have consistently drawn in millions of viewers each week, and the trend continues as they prepare to face the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. This prime-time matchup offers CU a national stage with no other games competing for attention during that slot.
Throughout the season, Colorado averaged 3.86 million viewers per game, with their highest viewership peaking at 6.22 million during their clash against Kansas. The appeal isn't solely based on the team's performance—though their impressive 9-3 record speaks volumes—but also the magnetic presence of Coach Prime. Whether fans are tuning in to cheer on CU or hoping to see them stumble, the interest remains constant. Beyond the persona of Sanders, the Buffs' success can be attributed to standout performances from key players like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm recipient Shedeur Sanders. Defensive force BJ Green also emerged as a critical asset, earning the title of Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Together, these players form the foundation of a team that has exceeded expectations and brought excitement back to Boulder.
While Hunter and Sanders command much of the attention, other players have made significant contributions. CamRon Silmon-Craig, CU's leading tackler with 87 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss, has been a crucial figure on defense. His journey from Jackson State to Colorado reflects the broader narrative of transformation within the program. Another pivotal player, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, transferred from Florida Atlantic University and quickly became one of the team's top offensive weapons. Finishing the season with 82 receptions and 10 touchdowns, Wester's performance was second only to Hunter. His dedication extended beyond the field—earning back his No. 1 jersey after improving his academic performance demonstrated his commitment to excellence both on and off the field.
Shilo Sanders, another integral member of the Buffaloes, will suit up for the last time alongside his brother Shedeur. Known for his hard-hitting style and leadership in the secondary, Shilo has brought a physical edge to CU’s defense. This game not only marks the end of their collegiate careers but also signifies the final chapter of Deion Sanders coaching his sons at the college level. The sight of Coach Prime sharing final words of encouragement with his sons on the sideline will be an emotional highlight of the game.
On the other side, BYU presents a formidable challenge. The Cougars began their season with an impressive 9-0 run, including a signature win over SMU, a College Football Playoff team. Despite late-season losses to Kansas and Arizona State, BYU proved to be one of the top teams in the Big 12. Their defense, which allowed just 20.1 points per game, led the conference and excelled at forcing turnovers, tallying 20 interceptions from 12 different players. This opportunistic defense could pose problems for a CU offense that has struggled to establish a consistent running game.
While BYU’s offense may not boast the star power of Colorado’s, their cohesive play and explosive special teams make them a dangerous opponent. Return specialists like Keelan Marion and Talan Alfrey have demonstrated game-changing abilities, leading the nation with three kick return touchdowns.
For Colorado, the Alamo Bowl represents a chance to claim their first bowl victory in two decades, a milestone that would underscore the program's resurgence. With rumors swirling about Deion Sanders potentially eyeing an NFL coaching job, this game could mark the conclusion of his tenure in Boulder. A victory would cement his legacy, transforming CU from a struggling program into one of college football’s rising powers. As the Buffaloes take the field on Saturday night, the nation will be watching closely, eager to witness the next chapter of Coach Prime’s extraordinary journey.