No. 23 Colorado vs. Texas Tech: Game Time and TV announced
The Colorado Buffaloes’ upcoming game against Texas Tech on November 9, promises to be a thrilling matchup, with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET and national coverage by FOX.
This season has been historic for the Buffs, as they have achieved a new program record with all ten of their games broadcast on major networks, either ESPN or network television. Out of those, seven are set for network television alone, underscoring the increased visibility and interest in Colorado’s football program under the national spotlight.
With a solid 6-2 record, the Buffaloes enter the game with momentum, coming off a bye week that provided valuable time for recovery and preparation. Their season so far has been a testament to the strong foundation laid by Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff, who have steered the Buffs to success in a highly competitive season.
Texas Tech, on the other hand, enters this game with renewed energy, having just pulled off a last-second upset victory over No. 11 Iowa State. That win has likely boosted the Red Raiders’ confidence, adding an extra layer of intensity to their clash with Colorado.
This game is crucial for both teams, as it not only affects their respective standings but also has implications for potential postseason appearances. For Colorado, a win would keep their impressive season record intact, further validating their rise in the college football ranks.
As the Buffs continue to make program history with television coverage and wins, this game against Texas Tech could prove pivotal in cementing their season’s success and showcasing their growth to a nationwide audience.