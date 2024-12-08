No. 23 Colorado will play No. 17 BYU in Alamo Bowl
The No. 23 Colorado Buffaloes and No. 17 BYU Cougars are set to clash in the Alamo Bowl, a highly anticipated matchup between two Big 12 programs that have experienced remarkable seasons. Both teams exceeded expectations in their respective conferences, making this showdown in San Antonio a compelling case for college football’s most elite.
Under head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes (9-3, 7-2 Big 12) have emerged as one of college football’s most improved programs. A dominant 52-0 victory over Oklahoma State in their regular-season finale underscored their potential, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders throwing for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns during the season. The defense, anchored by Travis Hunter, a two-way star and Heisman frontrunner, consistently delivered against quality opposition.
Colorado narrowly missed the Big 12 Championship Game due to a tiebreaker scenario involving BYU, Iowa State, and Arizona State. Despite this disappointment, the Buffaloes’ resurgence has captured national attention. This marks their third Alamo Bowl appearance, though they are seeking their first win in the San Antonio-based bowl. Their last bowl victory came in the 2004 Houston Bowl, highlighting a postseason drought the team hopes to end.
BYU’s 2024 campaign (10-2, 8-1 Big 12) showcased their ability to thrive in a Power Five schedule. Picked to finish near the bottom of the Big 12, the Cougars stunned the college football world by earning a share of the conference title. Key victories, including a thrilling win over rival Utah, defined their season, though narrow losses to Kansas and Arizona State kept them out of the CFP conversation.
Kalani Sitake’s leadership has been instrumental in BYU’s success. Their disciplined play and efficient execution have made them a formidable opponent. With enhanced financial resources from Big 12 revenue sharing and NIL opportunities, the Cougars are poised for sustained success. However, they will be focused on making a statement against Colorado.
Colorado Buffaloes Football Bowl Game history through the decades
This matchup also revives memories of the 1988 Freedom Bowl, where BYU defeated Colorado 20-17 in a dramatic contest. Both programs used that game as a springboard to national prominence, with Colorado claiming a national title in 1990 and BYU’s Ty Detmer winning the Heisman Trophy the same year.
The Alamo Bowl offers an opportunity for Colorado to cap their turnaround season with a statement win and for BYU to solidify their position as a Big 12 powerhouse. Scheduled for Dec. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, this game promises to deliver high-level football and intense competition, further cementing the legacies of these two resurgent programs.