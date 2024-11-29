No. 25 Colorado vs. Oklahoma State: How to Watch, Game Time and TV
The Colorado Buffaloes, led by Deion Sanders, will host the Oklahoma State Cowboys for their final home game of the 2024 season at Folsom Field in Boulder. The Buffs (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) are coming off a disappointing 37-21 loss to Kansas, a defeat that significantly damaged their hopes for the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
However, with a chance to secure their ninth win and the possibility of reaching double-digit victories with a bowl game win, there is still much at stake for Coach Prime and his squad. Meanwhile, the Cowboys (3-8, 0-8 Big 12) enter this matchup enduring their worst season under Mike Gundy, missing a bowl game for the first time since 2005 and risking their first winless conference season since 1994.
Shedeur Sanders, a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, and Travis Hunter, a top Heisman Trophy contender, remain the cornerstones of Colorado's campaign. Sanders has amassed 3,488 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and added four rushing scores. His dynamic presence has been the engine for Colorado’s high-octane offense. On the other side of the ball—and sometimes on the same side—Hunter continues to dazzle as one of the most electrifying players in the nation. With 82 receptions for 1,036 yards and 12 total touchdowns, alongside his stellar defensive stats (30 tackles, nine pass breakups, three interceptions, and a forced fumble), Hunter is on the verge of making history as the first defensive player to win the Heisman since Charles Woodson in 1997.
Two Colorado standouts could rewrite NFL history next year
Oklahoma State, reeling from a tumultuous season, enters as 16.5-point underdogs. The Cowboys have struggled mightily, with running back Ollie Gordon II being a lone bright spot despite a drop in production compared to his breakout 2023 campaign. Gordon has rushed for 870 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, but his efforts haven’t been enough to offset the Cowboys' struggles in all phases of the game. Their last encounter with Colorado was a decisive 38-8 victory in the 2016 Alamo Bowl, but this year’s circumstances paint a drastically different picture.
NFL GM visits Colorado's practice reportedly eyeing Shedeur Sanders
For the Buffs, this game represents an opportunity to bounce back from adversity and finish the season strong. A win would not only secure momentum heading into recruiting season but also strengthen their case as a program on the rise under Sanders’ leadership. While their CFP hopes are faint, a commanding performance from stars like Sanders and Hunter could leave a lasting impression, both for postseason awards and as a statement of the Buffs' bright future in college football.