Op-Ed: Ashton Jeanty had a great season, but it wasn't Heisman
As the 2024 Heisman Trophy presentation approaches, the debate over who should take home college football's most prestigious award has reached a fever pitch. Among the leading candidates, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State has garnered significant attention for his phenomenal season, yet his case has sparked a heated controversy.
While Jeanty’s accomplishments are undeniably impressive, they pale in comparison to the unprecedented, historic contributions of Travis Hunter at Colorado. To truly honor the integrity and legacy of the Heisman Trophy, it is imperative that objectivity and reason guide the decision-making process.
The Heisman Trophy: A Definition of “Outstanding”
The Heisman Trophy is awarded annually to “the most outstanding college football player in the United States.” The emphasis here is on the term outstanding, not “most valuable” or “best.” This distinction eliminates arguments about positional dominance, value to a team, or comparisons rooted in traditional definitions of success. Instead, the award seeks to honor players who achieve exceptional feats—those whose contributions are truly distinguished, remarkable, and, in some cases, unprecedented.
This framework immediately shifts the discussion toward players who have transcended expectations, shattered norms, and redefined the limits of the sport. In this context, Travis Hunter’s 2024 season stands alone as historic. While Jeanty had a phenomenal season, his achievements are overshadowed by the rare and remarkable dual-role dominance exhibited by Hunter.
Individual Accolades vs. Team Achievements
The Heisman Trophy is an individual award. Team success—conference championships, playoff berths, and overall wins—should have no bearing on the evaluation of a player's candidacy unless used as a tiebreaker in otherwise inseparable cases. This distinction is crucial because many of the arguments in favor of Jeanty rely on Boise State’s team achievements, such as their close game against Oregon or their Mountain West dominance.
However, Jeanty’s accomplishments must be separated from Boise State’s team success. His exceptional production, while commendable, does not inherently make him the most outstanding player in the country. Conversely, Travis Hunter’s contributions are uniquely individual and directly alter the outcomes of games on both offense and defense.
Like it or not, the only way Jeanty has a clear path to winning the Heisman
Trophy is if he dethrones the great Barry Sanders. Some context. Jeanty through 12 games and a conference title game (13)
has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns.
Sanders had 11 games with 344 carries for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns. Jeanty should not also get to claim however many games the Broncos get in the playoff. With two more games, the exact same amount of carries and Jeanty missed the mark by 131 yards and 8 touchdowns. The teams Jeanty faced compared those Sanders went up against aren't on the same sheet. Texas A&M, Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech… 1988, when a majority of those teams were a powerhouse
Jeanty faced teams no one in the Power 4 would be afraid of, yet Barry played a late 80s
‘murderers row’ of competition. The two backs are not in the same
conversation. Unless, Jeanty beats his numbers, and even then, it’s not an easy sell. We can argue over if Colorado faced a tough schedule when compared to Georgia or
Texas, but its significantly better and more difficult than what Boise State played. “You
can only beat the teams on your schedule”. Then go complain to the Boise State
Athletic department for scheduling Georgia Southern and Portland State knowing full well they play in the Mountain West.
Breaking Free from “What Has Been Typical”
In the modern era of college football, defined by NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness), the transfer portal, and super conferences, the landscape has fundamentally shifted. Comparisons to past Heisman winners or outdated metrics for success are no longer applicable. In this “NFL Lite” world, the competition factor and level of play must weigh heavily in the evaluation of candidates.
Jeanty, as extraordinary as he has been, operates within the confines of the Group of Five—a level of competition significantly weaker than the Power Four conferences. His numbers, while gaudy, are contextualized by the disparity in talent between Boise State’s opponents and those faced by players like Hunter in the Big 12.
Competition Matters
Jeanty’s candidacy faces an unavoidable hurdle: the quality of competition. The Mountain West, while competitive within its own sphere, does not measure up to the Power Four conferences. Even when Jeanty faced a formidable opponent like Oregon, his performance was excellent but not game-breaking. For the remainder of the season, Boise State dominated weaker opponents, such as Portland State and Hawaii, where Jeanty’s numbers were padded against subpar defenses.
BSU beat Georgia Southern 56-45 this season. A Sun Belt conference team they barely beat, and had it not been for Jeanty’s 267 yards and 6 touchdowns, they wouldn’t have. Let’s give credit where credit is due. Boise State then went on to face the future #1 seed in the College Football Playoff, Oregon. Oregon is very good, but on the season was the 35th best rush defense. Give Boise State and Ashton Jeanty their flowers for almost beating the current biggest of big dawgs, but let’s not pretend like Oregon had Indiana’s rush defense.
The Oregon game was followed by blowouts against Portland State, Washinton State, Utah State, Hawaii, San Diego State, San Jose St, Oregon State. With close wins over Nevada and Wyoming.
In contrast, Travis Hunter has excelled against some of the toughest competition in the country. Week after week, he faced Power Four defenses and elite offensive units, holding his own as a shutdown corner while simultaneously thriving as a top-tier wide receiver. His ability to excel in both roles against superior competition underscores the historic nature of his season.
Colorado beat North Dakota State (not even D1 but arguably the winningest program in D2 in recent memory), Colorado State, Baylor, UCF, Arizona, Cincinnati, Texas Tech, Utah, with close losses to Kansas and Kansas State and fourth quarter runaway to Nebraska. Whether it’s fair or not, whether we like it or not, there is a massive drop off of competition Boise State plays when compared to every other program in the Power 4.
The Historic Case for Travis Hunter
No player in modern college football history has impacted the game on both sides of the ball like Travis Hunter. As a shutdown cornerback, Hunter has limited elite receivers to pedestrian stat lines. As a wide receiver, he has posted numbers that rival the best in the nation, all while playing an unprecedented number of snaps.
Defensive Dominance
Opponents’ Fear: Quarterbacks targeted Hunter on less than 9% of passing plays. Despite this, he still managed four interceptions and countless game-changing defensive plays.
Game-Changing Moments: Against Baylor, Hunter’s goal-line forced fumble singlehandedly secured Colorado’s victory. His presence on defense not only eliminates an entire side of the field but also disrupts offensive game plans.
Offensive Excellence
Elite Production: Hunter’s 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns place him among the best wide receivers in college football.
Highlight Reels: Many of his receptions are not just impressive—they defy logic and physics. NFL scouts have already dubbed several of his catches as “impossible” plays.
Unprecedented Snap Count
Hunter’s ability to maintain elite performance across an extraordinary number of snaps is unparalleled. His conditioning, athleticism, and durability make him a once-in-a-lifetime talent. Has 688 defensive and 672 offensive snaps and is the only FBS player with 150-plus snaps on both offense and defense and the only Power 4 conference player with 30-plus snaps on both sides.
Snaps aren’t a Heisman stat, but neither are missed tackles. See how that works? If you eliminate missed tackles, Jeanty is an 800 yard rusher. Now obviously any decent running back can make a guy miss, but go watch even just Jeanty’s highlights.
Jeanty vs. Hunter: The Decisive Factors
1. Historic Significance
Jeanty: His season was incredible but not unprecedented. Running backs like Barry Sanders, Melvin Gordon, and Derrick Henry have achieved similar or superior results against tougher competition.
Hunter: No player in over a century of college football has matched Hunter’s dual-role dominance. His achievements are not just rare; they are unprecedented.
2. Competition
Jeanty: Faced primarily Mountain West opponents, a level of competition that pales in comparison to the Power Four. Five of Boise State's opponents at ranked in the bottom 25 for rushing defense in FBS.
Hunter: Consistently excelled against some of the best teams in the Big 12, proving his mettle in high-stakes matchups on both sides of the ball.
3. Impact on Games
Jeanty: While Boise State benefited greatly from his production, there were games they likely could have won without him.
Hunter: Colorado’s success is directly tied to Hunter’s contributions. His two-way dominance changed the outcome of multiple games.
If Hunter and Jeanty switched places
It never fails. Give a fanbase a sense that their guy isn’t HIM and they will fly in with any number of time machine or player swaps as if it makes any alterations to the debate at all. If we had time travel technology and we put Jeanty in 1988, he’d be the best running back then too. Well, we can’t do that, and you don’t just get to count a hypothetical as fact just because it supports your argument. The only kneejerk question that is more popular than that is, if you put Jeanty on Colorado and Hunter on Boise State, Colorado would be undefeated, and Boise St wouldn’t even be ranked. We’ll keep this polite, but good grief is remarkably dumb and serves only to confirm you either aren’t watching Colorado games or you just have to assert that Travis Hunter is some sort of snaps novelty so that can support your argument.
If we could swap those players, with Travis Hunter on Boise State they would have a top 5 defense in College Football (they were 24th) and would have a top 10 passing offense (they were 77th). If Jeanty was in Colorado, there’s absolutely no way imaginable that Jeanty is even flirting with Barry Sanders’ record. Colorado was the 133rd best rushing offense in Division 1. Now does Colorado have anyone near Jeanty’s talent? No, of course not. But rushing success is not dependent on the running back alone. While Colorado’s offensive line is improved over 2023, no way Jeanty is anywhere near 2,500 yards on the season. If we’re just swapping Jeanty for Hunter, the other factor to consider is who the QB and Head Coach still are.
Even with Jeanty, if you think Colorado is going to be a run heavy team, you don’t understand Coach Prime’s Colorado. If Travis was on Boise State, they are a much more complete team and threaten in areas they don’t currently threaten in. If Jeanty goes to Colorado, Colorado has a better running game, but it would not be what Jeanty is doing at Boise State. To do that, I would suggest Shedeur Sanders is handing the ball off 20-30 times. That would never happen even if that time machine spoken of earlier brought 1988 Barry Sanders to Boulder.
The Heisman’s Integrity: Why It Must Be Hunter
The Heisman Trophy represents the pinnacle of individual achievement in college football. To maintain its integrity, the award must reflect the true definition of “outstanding.” Voting for Jeanty over Hunter would diminish the importance of the award, reducing it to a popularity contest or a reward for statistical padding.
Hunter’s 2024 season is a testament to what makes college football extraordinary. His dual-role dominance, historic production, and ability to excel against elite competition make him the only logical choice for the Heisman Trophy. To honor anyone else would be an injustice to the legacy of the award and the history of the sport.
Jeanty’s season deserves recognition, but the Heisman Trophy is reserved for the most outstanding player in college football. In 2024, that player is Travis Hunter. His historic achievements, unparalleled versatility, and transformative impact on the game have set a new standard for greatness. By awarding the Heisman to Hunter, we celebrate not just an exceptional season but also the very essence of what makes college football remarkable.