Op-Ed: Big 12 should review officiating in Colorado's loss to Kansas
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a devastating loss against Kansas this past Saturday, a game that had profound implications for their season and showcased recurring challenges under Coach Deion Sanders' tenure. Kansas delivered an emphatic performance, imposing their will at every level and leaving Colorado searching for answers.
While the Jayhawks’ dominance was evident, the broader issues surrounding this matchup go beyond just the final score or the teams involved. The game highlighted systemic challenges in officiating, player safety, and Colorado’s inability to match the physicality and aggression brought by their opponents.
Kansas executed a game plan that exploited Colorado’s weaknesses. The Jayhawks dominated the line of scrimmage, rushing for an astounding 333 yards at an average of 6.1 yards per carry. They did not punt once, a testament to their control of the game. Kansas played with a level of aggression and physicality that overwhelmed the Buffaloes, leaving Colorado unable to respond effectively. This disparity was particularly evident in their inability to stop the run or protect Shedeur Sanders from relentless pressure.
While Kansas deserves credit for their performance, the aggressive nature of their play raised significant concerns about player safety, especially regarding the treatment of Shedeur Sanders. The game brought to light not just Colorado’s struggles but also broader issues in college football officiating and enforcement of player safety rules.
One of the game’s most controversial moments occurred late in the second quarter. Shedeur Sanders, scrambling to extend a play, was hit in a way that sparked widespread debate. Kansas defender Dean Miller launched into a tackle that targeted Sanders’ knees. The hit resembled a spear tackle, a maneuver banned at all levels of football since 1978. Despite its blatant illegality, no penalty was called.
Several penalties could have applied in this situation:
Unnecessary Roughness: By definition, unnecessary roughness involves excessive force or illegal tackles. Miller’s hit checked both boxes. The spear tackle, a banned technique, was both excessive and dangerous. This type of hit, designed to take out a player’s lower body, poses significant risks and should have warranted a penalty.
Roughing the Passer: Sanders had released the ball nearly two seconds before contact was made. The rule prohibiting late or violent hits on quarterbacks clearly applies here. Miller’s inability to pull up, due to his spear tackle position, only exacerbated the situation.
Defenseless Player: Sanders was clearly in a vulnerable position, focusing downfield as he attempted a pass. The rules specifically protect quarterbacks in such situations, making this hit a textbook example of a defenseless player violation.
Targeting: The hit met multiple criteria for targeting, including leading with the crown of the helmet and initiating forcible contact to a vulnerable player’s lower body. While targeting is often associated with hits to the head, the rule encompasses a broader scope of dangerous plays, including the one in question.
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders won't be suspended for shoving ref vs. Kansas
Despite the clear applicability of these rules, the officials only called an ineligible man downfield, ignoring the more serious violations. This failure to enforce player safety rules is not just a one-off oversight—it reflects a systemic issue.
The incident with Sanders was not an isolated event. Throughout the game, Kansas defenders consistently engaged in questionable tactics, including late hits and excessive physicality under the pile. This level of aggression seemed targeted, with Sanders being the primary victim. His status as Colorado’s star quarterback and the focal point of their offense likely made him a marked man, with opponents aiming to disrupt his rhythm by any means necessary.
This is not the first time Sanders has faced such treatment. Earlier in the season, he noted that “Colorado is everyone’s Super Bowl,” a sentiment that has played out on the field. Opposing teams have consistently tested the limits of physicality, often crossing the line into dangerous territory.
The broader issue is the lack of response from officials and, to some extent, from Colorado’s coaching staff. By allowing these incidents to go unchecked, the message sent to opponents is clear: roughing up Colorado’s players, even outside the bounds of the rules, will likely go unpunished.
In the modern era of football, player safety is a paramount concern. Rules are in place to protect players from unnecessary harm, but their enforcement is inconsistent. The Colorado-Kansas game is a glaring example of this inconsistency. The officiating crew’s decision to ignore clear penalties undermines the integrity of the game and endangers players.
Colorado moves on from Kansas with another Travis Hunter Heisman performance
The lack of penalties for dangerous plays contrasts sharply with the strict enforcement of other, less critical rules. For example, Colorado’s Shilo Sanders has been flagged for targeting multiple times over the past two seasons, often for incidental contact that posed no real threat to the opposing player’s safety. Yet, when Shedeur Sanders was subjected to a potentially career-ending hit, no action was taken. This disparity in enforcement is troubling and highlights the need for greater accountability in officiating.
Deion Sanders, known for his old-school approach, has been reluctant to address officiating issues publicly. While his stance may be rooted in a desire to focus on his team’s performance rather than external factors, it leaves his players vulnerable.
Deion Sanders upset after Travis Hunter snubbed for Thorpe Award
The loss to Kansas has significant implications for Colorado’s season. Once in control of their destiny, the Buffaloes now face a convoluted path to the Big 12 Championship Game. They must win their remaining games and rely on help from other teams. Beyond the standings, the loss exposed deeper issues within the team, including a lack of urgency and physicality.
If Colorado hopes to achieve its goals, they must address these issues head-on. This includes improving their performance at the line of scrimmage, protecting Shedeur Sanders, and ensuring their players are not subjected to dangerous hits without consequence. It also requires a shift in mindset from Coach Prime, who must balance his old-school principles with the realities of modern football.
The Colorado Buffaloes are at a crossroads. The loss to Kansas was a wake-up call, exposing vulnerabilities that opponents will continue to exploit if left unaddressed. For Colorado to succeed, they must not only improve their on-field performance but also advocate for better officiating and stricter enforcement of player safety rules.
The road ahead is challenging, but the Buffaloes have shown resilience before. If they can channel the adversity from this game into renewed focus and determination, they still have an opportunity to finish the season strong. However, the lessons from this game must not be ignored, or the same issues will continue to plague them in the future.