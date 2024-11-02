Pat McAfee says college football "lucky" Travis Hunter went to Colorado
ESPN’s Pat McAfee recently spoke on how fortunate the college football world is that Travis Hunter chose Colorado and is playing under Deion Sanders. According to McAfee, this combination has not only allowed Hunter to flourish as a dynamic, two-way player but also given him the potential to contend for the Heisman Trophy, an achievement rarely seen among players who excel on both offense and defense.
McAfee reminisced about a conversation with Coach Prime on College GameDay, recalling how Sanders was surprised that Hunter held the second-best odds for the Heisman at one point. Sanders was adamant that Hunter is an all-around football player, describing him as someone who “loves ball” and highlighting his work ethic, discipline, and positive influence on his teammates. Hunter’s dedication, combined with his immense talent and electric personality, makes him not only a standout candidate for the Heisman but also a player who brings excitement and attention to college football.
McAfee explained that Hunter’s role at Colorado is groundbreaking, largely because many traditional coaches would require him to focus on either offense or defense. However, Coach Prime saw Hunter’s exceptional abilities and supported his desire to play both positions. “Travis is doing both because Travis can do both,” Sanders stated, echoing his belief in Hunter’s unparalleled skill.
Hunter’s performance under Sanders’ mentorship has made him one of the most versatile and thrilling players in recent college football history. McAfee’s remarks underline the impact of Sanders’ coaching philosophy and Hunter’s talent, showing how this unique partnership is elevating college football and setting new standards for future players.