Patriots All-Pro wants Travis Hunter to build deep secondary in New England
The New England Patriots don’t need to pursue Colorado’s Travis Hunter in the upcoming NFL Draft, given the presence of star cornerback Christian Gonzalez on their roster.
Gonzalez has quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier defenders, earning Second Team All-Pro honors in just his second season. Despite that, the 21-year-old cornerback remains intrigued by the possibility of adding Hunter to the Patriots’ ranks.
During a recent video conference from Super Bowl radio row with NESN in Boston, Gonzalez stated, “It would be cool. I mean, as long as he came in and got to work, that’s all you can ask for.” His openness stems from recognizing the dynamic skill set Hunter possesses.
Projected as one of the top prospects in the 2025 draft class, Hunter can excel on either side of the ball. His prowess at cornerback is well-known, but there is also intrigue surrounding his ability to play wide receiver—an area where the Patriots could undoubtedly use an upgrade.
Though New England holds the fourth overall pick, there is some uncertainty about which position Hunter prefers. From a roster-building standpoint, drafting him primarily for receiver might fill a more immediate need, since the Patriots have a relatively stable cornerback room, especially with Gonzalez leading the group. Still, the rarity of having a player who could potentially switch between positions is enticing. Hunter’s versatility has fueled speculation that he could end up a top-five selection.
Gonzalez, who, like Hunter, spent time at the University of Colorado before moving on—Gonzalez transferred to Oregon—understands the excitement surrounding the young star. He acknowledged that Hunter has showcased elite athleticism and would be a fascinating asset for any team willing to experiment with his two-way abilities.
The Patriots have always been known for capitalizing on unique talents, particularly under a coach who values versatile, hard-working athletes.
While some might argue that having Gonzalez makes a cornerback like Hunter redundant, the potential to bolster the Patriots’ offense at wide receiver, and the overall intrigue of a multi-faceted talent, cannot be denied. Gonzalez’s endorsement suggests the locker room would be ready to welcome Hunter with open arms—provided he arrives ready to get down to business.