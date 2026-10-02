One Staggering Stat Quarterback Isaac Wilson Must Fix to Reignite Colorado's Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have a 2026 season to save on Oct. 3. Now quarterback Isaac Wilson appears to be the one who can reignite things in Boulder.

Coach Deion Sanders started the week of preparation for No. 12 Texas Tech by denying that a new starting passer became finalized and still instilled his belief that quarterback Julian Lewis can turn things around. Yet signs point to the Utah transfer Wilson leading the Buffaloes' huddle for the Big 12 Conference home opener.

And if Wilson plays the full game, here's a staggering stat he can aim to fix with the rest of the offense. Colorado has only scored two touchdowns total during its last offensive possessions.

Biggest Statline Isaac Wilson Must Change for Colorado

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) is sacked by Baylor Bears linebacker Kedrick Walker (36) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's more than putting points back on the board for Wilson and Colorado, even though the Buffaloes have scored a combined 20 points during the two-game losing streak and have surpassed the 20-point mark just once this season.

It has more to do with finishing off offensive drives, especially when taking a deep dive into this massive flaw for the 2026 Buffaloes.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) carries the ball against Baylor Bears safety Daniel Cobbs (14) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10 of Colorado's 27 offensive drives have ended with turnovers. Including Lewis losing the football to interceptions or the Buffalo running backs coughing up the football. Ball security rises as a high priority, especially with Wilson now projected to lead the starting offense out against the Red Raiders.

Colorado looked ready to create fireworks once offensive coordinator Brennan Marion arrived. Marion lured in his vaunted "Go-Go" offense that attacks teams vertically and with an exotic power running game. So far the ground attack has become the saving grace and has shown signs of statistical improvement. But the air attack has become the holdback here, hence why Wilson is trending up to earn the most snaps behind center.

How Colorado, Isaac Wilson can Reignite Struggling Offense

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) hands the ball off to running back JaQuail Smith (23) during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech knows the Buffaloes will aim to get the run game going. TTU also must prepare for the unorthodox looks the "Go-Go" still presents, especially when the Buffaloes want to get the ground attack going.

Wilson must become efficient out of the gate. Especially on drive number one. He must get Colorado marching down the field and avoid bringing out the special teams unit, including the field goal team. The Buffaloes must find a way to excite the crowd like they did on the opening play of the last home game: When Lewis threw a 60-plus yard bomb to start the game and rout of the Wildcats.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws the ball against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Raiders present their strengths on defense, as coach Joey McGuire brings his area of expertise there. But TTU did get briefly exposed against Houston during that primetime showdown won by the Red Raiders in late September. Especially in defending the deep pass, which Marion will likely aim to test against TTU cornerback Brice Pollock.

But it's more than scoring right away that matters for Wilson. Colorado must get into the end zone on its first three drives to have a chance. Field goals may help, but that only keeps TTU in the game. The Buffaloes must find a way to hand their defense more rest, and that comes with flipping the current number attached to their last 27 drives.

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