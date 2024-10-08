Rick George says Colorado was "late" to act on NIL and caught up
Colorado athletic director Rick George recently addressed the potential "significant" changes that college athletics might undergo, especially with the proposition of super leagues consisting of over 70 teams in college football. remarks are a clear indication that Colorado is keeping a close watch on the evolving landscape of collegiate sports. "I want to make our Buff Nation understand that we're having those conversations and we're aware of what's going on in our industry," George stated, reflecting the Buffaloes' commitment to staying competitive as the sport shifts into a new era.
One of the major challenges George touched upon is the shifting nature of funding in college athletics. With alumni engagement becoming more vital than ever, George highlighted the importance of fostering deeper connections with alumni to ensure the program's growth and sustainability. He pointed out that the 5430 collective, a group that has played a crucial role in supporting Colorado's athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) initiatives, has seen substantial progress since its inception.
"I think NIL is going to change," George admitted, addressing one of the most significant transformations in modern college sports. NIL, which allows student-athletes to profit from endorsements and sponsorships, has become a focal point for many programs. George acknowledged that Colorado had been somewhat slow in adapting to the new NIL landscape. "I think everybody knows we were a little behind in NIL to start because we really wanted to understand what this would look like when the collectives sprung up. We might've been a little late to the party," George said.
Despite the slow start, George emphasized that Colorado has since caught up with other programs in the NIL space, largely due to the efforts of the 5430 collective. This collective has played a vital role in helping Colorado’s athletes benefit from the NIL changes. George also mentioned that with a pending House settlement, NIL could be brought "in-house at some point," potentially further streamlining the process for student-athletes at Colorado. They players would also be able to go "above the cap" with any deal secured externally.
A significant part of Colorado's recent success stems from the arrival of head football coach Deion Sanders. Since his appointment, the university has reportedly generated over $343 million in media revenue, underscoring the program's newfound prominence in the national spotlight. This influx of media attention and revenue further solidifies Colorado’s place in the upper echelons of college football as these super league discussions continue.
George's forward-thinking approach and willingness to engage with industry changes demonstrate his commitment to keeping Colorado competitive. The future of college athletics may be uncertain, but his leadership aims to ensure the Buffaloes are prepared for whatever changes come next.